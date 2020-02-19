Coinbase Becomes a Visa Principal Member

Coinbase is a very big company in the cryptocurrency space. The team now seeks to expand its presence by issuing a native debit card.
It is a well-known fact that Coinbase has plans to expand upon its existing debit card.
A big Step Forward for Coinbase
Its collaboration with Paysafe has been going on for quite some time now.
However, the company needs regulatory approval by official instances.
That approval is now seemingly been granted, at least as far as Visa is concerned.
They have made Coinbase a Visa Principal Member, giving them the option to issue a debit card without Paysafe’s help.
More specifically, it will be best to keep collaborating for the foreseeable future.
However, it will give the crypto firm more space to operate in regardless.
Coinbase is the first official cryptocurrency company to achieve this level of certification.
It is unclear if this will replace the existing payment card issued by the company in the UK and dozens of other European countries.
Given Coinbase’s habit of charging high fees for basic services, it remains to be seen how this situation evolves.
Making cryptocurrencies more useful in real life will always be a challenge.
So far, debit cards have been a great help, albeit they are not a perfect solution.
Image(s): Shutterstock.com