Circle Brings Native USDC and CCTP V2 to HyperEVM

Circle has officially rolled out native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, expanding the reach of the world’s largest regulated stablecoin into one of crypto’s fastest-growing ecosystems.
Developers, institutions, and traders now gain seamless access to fully reserved USDC directly on HyperEVM, alongside secure cross-chain deposits from more than a dozen blockchains.
This launch is more than just another chain integration, it ties Circle deeper into the Hyperliquid ecosystem, creating a new foundation for liquidity, interoperability, and growth.
What the Launch Delivers
With this update, USDC arrives on HyperEVM as a native asset, not a bridged version. That matters. Users can mint, redeem, and transact with the same 1:1 backed stablecoin they trust elsewhere.
Key benefits include:
✅ Fully reserved, regulated USDC redeemable 1:1 for US dollars
✅ Institutional on/off-ramps via Circle Mint
✅ Easy integration for HyperEVM builders
Token Addresses:
Mainnet: `0xb88339CB7199b77E23DB6E890353E22632Ba630f`
Testnet: `0x2B3370eE501B4a559b57D449569354196457D8Ab`
For developers, it means building apps that can settle in stable dollars without worrying about liquidity or trust. For traders, it means more efficient onchain strategies. And for institutions, it means compliance-ready access and redemption directly into the banking system.
Circle Deepens Its Hyperliquid Ties
Circle isn’t just dropping USDC here and walking away. The company confirmed it has become a direct stakeholder in HYPE tokens, aligning itself with Hyperliquid’s long-term growth. It also teased the possibility of becoming a Hyperliquid Validator.
Beyond capital, Circle is preparing incentive programs to support HyperEVM and HIP-3 builders. Startups building on Hyperliquid can expect dedicated support, liquidity, and integration opportunities.
This isn’t just another chain listing. Circle is putting skin in the game, investing in the ecosystem and backing the builders driving it forward.
Why USDC Matters
USDC is not just another stablecoin. It’s the result of eight years of infrastructure building across crypto and traditional finance.
- Over $40 trillion in onchain transactions have been settled in USDC.
- Circle has minted and redeemed more than $1 trillion worth of USDC, always 1:1.
- Primary liquidity runs directly through Circle’s regulated banking infrastructure across the US, UK, EU, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brazil, Japan, and soon the UAE.
This base liquidity makes USDC the most trusted digital dollar at scale. Secondary liquidity is equally strong, with USDC supported across nearly every major exchange, broker, and payment platform worldwide. It’s convertible into fiat in over 185 countries and trades against nearly every major crypto asset.
For traders, USDC has become the go-to unit of account. On Binance, BTC/USDC spreads are as tight as 0.1bps on perps, matching or beating USDT.
The Interoperability Edge
Liquidity alone isn’t enough. In a multichain world, interoperability is the real differentiator.
Circle has invested heavily in cross-chain infrastructure, launching CCTP (Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol) and Circle Gateway. With CCTP V2 now live on HyperEVM, users can move USDC seamlessly across networks, no wrapping, no third-party bridges, just secure transfers directly from Circle.
In the coming weeks, HyperCore support will go live, extending this interoperability even further across the Hyperliquid ecosystem.
For end-users, this means dollars can flow as easily as content on Spotify or Netflix, usable everywhere without friction. For fintechs and institutions, it means plug-and-play access to the world’s most liquid digital dollar.
Circle’s Long-Term Bet on Hyperliquid
Circle’s announcement is also a bet on Hyperliquid’s momentum. The exchange and ecosystem have seen rapid adoption, attracting both traders and developers with its high-performance infrastructure.
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire even highlighted the move on X:
Circle and USDC Expansion with Hyperliquid
Today marks a major milestone in our expansion and engagement with the Hyperliquid ecosystem, with the official launch of Native USDC and CCTP V2 on HyperEVM, bringing the world’s most reliable, liquid, interoperable and globally…
— Jeremy Allaire – jda.eth / jdallaire.sol (@jerallaire) September 16, 2025
The partnership aligns with Circle’s broader strategy: build the internet financial system by integrating deeply into fast-growing ecosystems, supporting builders, and expanding liquidity.
Circle views finance’s shift onchain as inevitable, and it wants USDC to be the default digital dollar powering it.
What Comes Next
With native USDC and CCTP V2 now live on HyperEVM, the next phase will bring:
- HyperCore support, enabling direct deposits and seamless interoperability.
- Validator participation, as Circle explores a deeper governance role in Hyperliquid.
- Builder incentive programs, aimed at fueling HIP-3 and HyperEVM innovation.
- Expanded developer tools, SDKs, and APIs for seamless app integration.
Circle has made it clear: this is just the start.
Why This Matters for Users and Developers
For traders, this launch means greater efficiency, tighter spreads, and more trust in the stablecoin powering their strategies.
For institutions, it means regulatory clarity and direct fiat integration.
For developers, it unlocks new opportunities to build in an ecosystem with both liquidity and support behind it.
And for the broader crypto economy, it signals a major player putting weight behind Hyperliquid as one of the next big hubs of onchain finance.
It’s Hyperliquid’s Moment
Circle calls this a milestone, but it also reads as a vote of confidence. Hyperliquid has quickly grown into one of the most dynamic ecosystems in crypto, with strong adoption and a thriving builder community.
Now, with Circle on board, Hyperliquid users gain access to the most liquid, regulated, and interoperable stablecoin in the world.
As Circle put it: this is only the beginning.
https://twitter.com/circle/status/1967928959947116873?t=eDVQg3EUC-Fgxk6WZoU8Ow&s=19
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!