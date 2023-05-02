Chiliz (CHZ) Drops, KuCoin Token (KCS) Token Loses Twitter Account, as investors turn to Sparklo (SPRK)

Presales are something that many people who invest in cryptocurrencies look forward to. It is the best time to purchase tokens due to the delay before their public release. Usually, when the token is officially listed, the value skyrockets. Investors who see this are quickly making their claim on the Sparklo coin.
In other news, experts are concerned about the performance of Chiliz (CHZ) as KuCoin Token (KCS) is currently facing backlash over its security issues.
Chiliz (CHZ) May Struggle to Find New Demand
On April 20th, the price of Chiliz (CHZ) dropped by 8%. The number of people selling their Chiliz (CHZ) on exchanges is rising, adding to the mounting fears about the coin. Questions are being asked, and many wonders if the Chiliz (CHZ) price of $0.12 will hold. On April 18 and 19, the team revealed plans to destroy several tokens owned by fans.
Also, Chiliz (CHZ) announced the release of its own sports blockchain slated for May. Despite all this happening, the Chiliz (CHZ) price still dropped by 8%.
As a result, the volume of new investors in the Chiliz (CHZ) ecosystem has dropped significantly in recent weeks.
According to recent reports, it shows that Chiliz (CHZ) had a price drop of 60% between April 5 and April 20. The token is set to lose its current support level at $0.12 as negative sentiment spreads throughout the Chiliz (CHZ) community.
KuCoin Token (KCS) Cyber Attack: Doubts Rise Over Inability to Protect Users
During the early hours of April 24, KuCoin Token (KCS) had one of the biggest malicious hacks on its exchange’s official Twitter account. The hack caused its users to lose a total of $22,628. After receiving customer complaints, KuCoin Token (KCS) promised to add more safeguards and compensate those affected.
An unidentified hacker provided a fake link supported by a phishing website, leading consumers to believe they were participating in an official bonus event.
KuCoin Token (KCS) identified 22 transactions involving $22,628 USDT in customer losses. It has vowed to assist victims in providing proof of loss to facilitate the smooth restoration of stolen monies.
Furthermore, KuCoin Token (KCS) assured its international clientele that the hack only affected its Twitter account and that their money and assets were secure on the exchange’s servers. In light of the recent events, the value of its native token, KuCoin Token (KCS), has dropped by 1.07% in the last 24 hours to trade at just around $8.
Sparklo (SPRK) Becomes A Favorite For Investors
There are a lot of new projects in the cryptocurrency industry, and they’re getting a lot of attention from investors. Sparklo is one such initiative that has emerged and is creating a lot of excitement in the crypto space.
Sparklo’s expanding popularity can be partly attributed to the platform’s innovative features, such as the ability to invest in alternative assets via fractionalized NFTs. Sparklo will offer investors a unique option to diversify their holdings and enter new markets through fractional ownership of tangible assets such as gold, silver, and platinum.
In addition, Sparklo intends to grow its ecosystem by collaborating with other initiatives and organizations.
As an investor, you can join the project for just $0.017 per token presently. Also, investors can still buy in early enough before the 30% bonus ends on May 5. If you purchase 1000 SPRK today, you get 1300 in return. After May 5th, you won’t get the bonus again. So, rush now and invest in the project.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.