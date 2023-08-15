Chainlink, Stellar, Everlodge Are Bullish, Will This Trend Continue?

Chainlink (LINK) exhibits steady yet minimal gains among recent notable crypto movements, while Stellar (XLM) charts paint a bullish picture. Meanwhile, Everlodge (ELDG), a rising star, is witnessing a phenomenal doubling of its holder count, fueled by FOMO. This article delves into the dynamics shaping of these three cryptocurrencies and explores the factors behind their recent developments.
Click Here To Find Out More About The Everlodge (ELDG) Presale
Chainlink (LINK): A Steady Ascent
Chainlink (LINK), an essential player in the decentralized oracle space, has shown its resilience by maintaining steady growth. The Chainlink crypto price increased by 1.9% in the past week alone.
Furthermore, this bullish trend has continued as the Chainlink coin now has a value of $7.59 with a market cap of $4B, up 1.83% overnight. Not only that, but the technical analysis of this project also signals an upward trend forming.
With all technical indicators in the green, experts claim that Chainlink has a bright future. Therefore, some prominent market analysts forecast a rise to $9.51 before the end of 2023 for Chainlink.
Stellar (XLM): A Bullish Journey
Stellar (XLM), the decentralized platform designed to facilitate cross-border transactions and smart contracts, is riding a bullish wave currently. In fact, the Stellar price jumped by 5.5% in the last seven days. The recent price surge indicates a growing interest in its capabilities as an efficient payment network and asset tokenization platform.
Recently, the Stellar Foundation published a study paper outlining its off-ramps, which analysts said was the cause of this rally. Moreover, the Stellar crypto has continued showing green charts. To clarify, it trades hands at $0.1488, a rise of 1.32% in the past 24 hours.
Additionally, both its moving averages and technical indicators are showing buy signals. Consequently, experts are predicting that Stellar could surge to $0.19 by December 2023.
Everlodge (ELDG): FOMO in Full Swing
While more individuals catch wind of Everlodge’s revolutionary platform, FOMO has kicked in, doubling its holder count. With FOMO driving investors towards Everlodge, it’s evident that this project has captured the attention of those seeking lucrative opportunities.
The Fusion of Real Estate and Blockchain
Everlodge is a ground-breaking property marketplace that takes real estate investment to a new level. By digitizing hotels, vacation homes, and luxury villas into fractionalized NFTs, Everlodge enables fractional ownership. Thus, users can co-own these prestigious properties and earn a passive income from rental revenues.
Fractional NFTs appeal tremendously to investors seeking to diversify their portfolios without breaking the bank. Imagine owning a fraction of a stunning Miami villa, each unit valued at $100. As the value of the property appreciates, so does the worth of the NFT units. As a result, Everlodge is allowing buyers to ride the wave of appreciation.
The Power of the Everlodge (ELDG) Token
At the heart of Everlodge’s ecosystem lies the native token – ELDG. Holding this token will bring you discounts on property purchases within the marketplace, staking rewards, and more. Currently, one ELDG token has a value of just $0.01. However, the project is in Stage One of its presale. In other words, as it advances, more price hikes are coming.
As a matter of fact, many experts forecast that by the time its presale ends, it will experience a 280% surge. Buyers are flooding the Everlodge presale as the token could reach $0.035 by launch day. If you wish to capitalize on this growth, sign up for the Everlodge presale below.
Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale Today
Website: http://www.everlodge.io/
Telegram: https://t.me/everlodge
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.