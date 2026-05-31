Chainlink Records 7 New Integrations Across 6 Services and 4 Chains

Something is becoming increasingly clear about Chainlink, the integrations are not slowing down. The protocol drops a fresh adoption update, and the numbers are worth paying attention to.
Seven new integrations across six services and four different chains, all in one recent sweep. For a network already powering the majority of decentralized finance, this is another week of quiet, relentless expansion.
The full list of new users plugging into the Chainlink standard reads across multiple verticals and multiple chains, a detail that says more about the protocol’s reach than any single headline number could.
New chains launching, new protocols going live, new financial products moving on-chain, all of it creates fresh demand for the kind of infrastructure Chainlink provides. The seven integrations this week sit inside that larger wave. Each new team that plugs into the Chainlink standard also extends the network’s reach, adds to its data trail, and deepens the dependency that makes switching costs real for anyone who tries to move away later.
Seven Projects, Four Chains, One Standard
The seven new integrations come from Ink on Chain, Instruxi, RAAC Finance, Saturn Credit, SGX FX, Tenbin Labs, and Vayana. Together they span six different services and four chains, as confirmed in Chainlink’s official update.
The spread matters here. These are not seven teams building the same product on the same network and arriving at the same integration by default. They come from different corners of the ecosystem, different use cases, different chains, different audiences, and they all land on Chainlink as the standard. That kind of cross-vertical adoption does not happen because of marketing. It happens because the infrastructure consistently delivers what builders need.
Chainlink’s unified oracle platform now powers more than 70% of all DeFi activity running on-chain. When a protocol needs reliable, tamper-resistant external data, price feeds, proof of reserve, verifiable randomness, cross-chain messaging, the path almost always leads back to Chainlink. That dominance did not arrive overnight. It is the product of years of consistent delivery across market cycles that break lesser projects.
Institutions Are Now Joining the Queue
What shifts the conversation most noticeably in recent times is not just the DeFi side of the adoption story. Chainlink is now actively involved in bringing some of the world’s largest traditional financial institutions on-chain, serving as the trust layer that makes it possible for legacy finance to interact with blockchain infrastructure without compromising on data reliability or compliance.
Getting a yield farming protocol to integrate an oracle is one thing. Getting institutions with legal teams, risk frameworks, and decades of reputation on the line to depend on your infrastructure is an entirely different conversation. Chainlink is having that conversation, and winning it. The seven integrations this week represent the DeFi and emerging protocol side of that picture, but the institutional lane is opening up fast behind it.
The Numbers Behind the Growth
Seven years ago, Chainlink launches on mainnet with a single price feed. Today the network supports hundreds of integrations, powers the majority of DeFi, and is actively bridging real-world assets and institutional capital to on-chain rails. That trajectory does not bend easily, and recent weeks suggest it is not bending now.
The seven new teams joining the Chainlink standard this week add to a number that keeps climbing, and the diversity of what those teams build is itself part of the story. SGX FX signals traditional foreign exchange exposure. Saturn Credit and RAAC Finance point toward credit and lending infrastructure. Ink on Chain, Instruxi, Tenbin Labs, and Vayana each bring their own corners of the ecosystem closer to a shared data standard.
Why the Integration Pace Holds Up
Some protocols hit a ceiling on integrations. They saturate their natural market, and the updates start to slow. Chainlink does not appear to be anywhere near that ceiling. New blockchains continue to launch, and each one eventually needs oracles. New financial products continue to move on-chain, and each one eventually needs reliable data. New institutions continue to explore blockchain rails, and each one eventually needs a trust layer they can defend to a board or a regulator.
Chainlink sits at the intersection of all three of those trends at once. The seven integrations announced this week are not a sign that the protocol is peaking, they are a sign that the pipeline stays full. As the on-chain economy grows, the demand for what Chainlink builds grows with it. The integration count reflects that reality, and this latest update is just the most recent confirmation of a pattern that shows no sign of stopping.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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