Chainlink Pushes Past $26 as Reserve Launch Sparks On-Chain Surge

Chainlink is showing strength. $LINK jumped above $26 this week, its highest level in seven months. The breakout turns eyes back on the token. (CoinMarketCap: $25.92, market cap $17.6B, circulating supply 678M LINK).
But the bigger story isn’t the price. It’s the on-chain pulse. On Sunday, 9,813 unique LINK addresses made a transfer. On Monday, 9,625 new wallets came online. Both are the highest daily totals of 2025. The activity proves demand is running deeper than charts.
Then August brought the news that changes the economics. The Chainlink Foundation rolled out the Chainlink Reserve. It’s an on-chain vault built to lock LINK and fuel network growth. The Reserve fills up through a simple process: enterprise and usage revenue is converted into LINK, then stored directly in the Reserve.
This is not tokenomics theater. Chainlink already generates hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue from enterprises. Big players have been paying offchain for access to Chainlink services for years. Now that money creates real demand for LINK.
Here’s how it works:
– Banks, asset managers, or DeFi protocols use Chainlink.
– They pay fees.
– Those fees are converted into LINK on the open market.
– That LINK is locked in the Reserve.
It’s a structural buyback. No vague burn promises. No empty staking gimmicks. Real revenue, recycled into real token demand.
The Reserve is already stocked. Over 100,000 LINK now sits in it, worth more than $1M. And this is only weeks after launch. Imagine the flows once adoption hits scale.
Scale is not a dream. Chainlink is tied into the world’s largest financial rails. The partnership with SWIFT already connects 11,000 banks piloting tokenized settlement through Chainlink’s CCIP. Add ICE and other capital markets giants into the mix, and the flywheel builds itself. Every new contract, every settlement pilot, every institutional fee funnels more LINK into the Reserve.
Chainlink Becomes Hotspot As Real Word Assets Project
This model makes LINK different. Instead of waiting for speculative waves, it now absorbs demand through real economic activity. Enterprise adoption becomes buy pressure. The token is no longer detached from the network’s usage.
Development activity backs the case. Santiment data shows Chainlink as crypto’s top Real World Asset (RWA) project by development since last month. That means the builders are shipping, not stalling. More commits, more updates, more infrastructure.
🔗📈 Chainlink has remained a force among the altcoin pack, jumping above $26 for the first time in seven months. On-chain activity has been even more impressive than the price. 9,813 different $LINK addresses made at least one transfer on Sunday, and 9,625 new $LINK wallets were… pic.twitter.com/ePGjiBcSyl
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 19, 2025
The official Reserve announcement confirmed the design and early inflows.
And activity tracking confirms the wallet surge.
🧑💻 Here are crypto's top Real World Assets (RWA's) by development. Directional indicators represent each project's ranking rise or fall since last month:
➡️ 1) @chainlink $LINK 🥇
➡️ 2) @avax $AVAX 🥈
➡️ 3) @stellarorg $XLM 🥉
📈 4) @iota $IOTA
📉 5) @axelar $AXL
📈 6)… pic.twitter.com/6vJNfhz6pv
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 18, 2025
Take all of it together:
– Price above $26.
– Wallet growth breaking yearly highs.
– A Reserve already holding $1M worth of LINK.
– Institutional rails in motion with SWIFT and major banks.
– Development ranked number one among RWA projects.
Each piece reinforces the others. The Reserve makes adoption measurable. Wallet data proves users are active. Partnerships show pipelines of demand. Development shows the network isn’t slowing down.
The risk side is clear too. The Reserve depends on continued enterprise adoption. The model only scales if banks and institutions stick with pilots and move to production. But the framework is in place. The dashboard is public. The flows are transparent.
This is why the market is watching closely. Chainlink is no longer just about speculation. It has a structural mechanism to tie real-world adoption directly to token demand.
Final line: LINK isn’t moving only because of hype. It’s moving because usage now drives the token itself. Watch the Reserve. Watch the wallets. Watch the banks.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
