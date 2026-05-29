CFTC Approves Kalshi’s Bitcoin Perpetual Futures In Historic Regulatory First

In a monumental move for the cryptocurrency derivatives landscape in the United States, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has granted its approval to Kalshi to offer Bitcoin-related contracts through regulated platforms.
BTCPERP, the product that was approved by regulators, is tied to Bitcoin’s spot price and it is outlined as the first-ever perpetual futures contract in history to receive clear federal approval, under section 5c(c)(4) of the Commodity Exchange Act using a designated contract market framework.
The ruling represents an important change for the crypto trading infrastructure, as perpetual futures have been solely found on offshore exchanges that escape regulatory reach in America. In allowing Kalshi to sell this product through a federally regulated venue, the CFTC has for the first time introduced on an industry-wide basis one of the most popular instruments in crypto markets via a U.S. regulatory framework.
In addition, this approval represents a wider shift in the regulatory stance on derivative instruments of digital assets and an increasing acceptance of cryptocurrency within traditional monetary frameworks.
.@CFTC Issues Policy Statement Concerning the Listing of Perpetual Contracts: https://t.co/7fhwow4dz2
— CFTC (@CFTC) May 29, 2026
U.S. Regulated Markets Become Home to Bitcoin Perpetual Futures
Perpetual futures contracts are amongst the most traded instruments in global cryptocurrency markets. By contrast, perpetual contracts have no expiration date traditional futures do and use funding rates and incentives to keep them closely tracking the underlying spot price.
These contracts dominate international crypto derivatives trading simply because they allow traders to maintain sustained leveraged exposure without the cumbersome operations involved with rolling over as contracts expire.
Perpetual futures have been mostly missing where they could operate legally: on U.S.-regulated exchanges, at least up to this point when legal grey areas around derivatives compliance in America has kept them away thus far.
This whole landscape is turned upside-down by Kalshi getting approval.
The BTCPERP product satisfies the core regulatory standards required by federal commodities law, according to the CFTC. The agency pointed out in particular that Kalshi’s application had shown compliance with the standards needed to list as a futures product the perpetual contract.
This should help widen institutional participation in perpetual futures markets in the U.S., especially among institutions that have steered away from offshore exchanges due to regulatory ambiguity or operational risk.
Moreover, the ruling places U.S. derivatives market in a better position to compete with incumbent offshore crypto platforms that handle nearly all of the global perpetual futures volume today.
CFTC Prepares to Approve Perpetual Contracts on a Case-By-Case Basis
CFTC Action on Perpetual Contracts The CFTC also released a policy statement approving the approval, outlining its regulatory view of perpetual contracts as a whole.
The Commission emphasized that perpetual contracts have special structural characteristics and inherent differences based on the underlying asset – considered by the contract. The CFTC stated that, in light of this complexity, a case-by-case assessment is still the best regulatory approach for approving future perpetual contracts.
The policy statement suggests the review procedure specified in Commission Regulation 40.3 will most likely be the main approach to evaluation for enduring agreements tied to final products other than ongoing Bitcoin items accepted recently.
The importance of this guidance is that it demonstrates the absence of a blanket approval framework for all perpetual contracts from the CFTC.
Rather, regulators seem committed to comprehensive, individually-tailored reviews of every product and underlying asset, its risk profile, settlement process compliance with exemptive Orders issued also in July.
This measured approach reflects the need for continuously grappling with innovation in digital asset market with preservation of order, investor protections and systemic financial stability.
At the same time, a formal policy statement gives more clarity to firms seeking to create regulated perpetual futures in the United States.
Kalshi Heading Away from Prediction Markets
This approval is also a major growth opportunity for Kalshi.
Originally conceived as a federally regulated prediction market platform, Kalshi has gradually expanded its nature to event-based and financial market products operating within regulated exchange frameworks.
With the approval of a Bitcoin perpetual futures contract, Kalshi is tapping into one of the largest and most liquid segments in the global crypto trading industry.
It places the firm at the intersection of traditional financial regulatory compliance and crypto-native trading infrastructure.
It also highlights how the lines between prediction markets, derivatives exchanges and crypto trading venues are continuing to blur as these relatively nascent digital asset markets grow.
Markets with a perpetual future contract function differently from traditional prediction markets in that traders continuously bet on the rise or fall of an underlying asset, such as Bitcoin, rather than placing a discrete wager on the outcome of an event.
However, both rely rather exhaustively on market-driven pricing processes that aggregate collective anticipations of future realizations.
This regulatory positioning may provide Kalshi with a unique advantage as the U.S. crypto market infrastructure develops under federal oversight.
The Evolution of Institutional Crypto Infrastructure
The approval also marks another sign that institutional crypto infrastructure is maturing in the US as digital asset regulation continues to be debated.
A significant amount of the largest crypto trading volumes has moved offshore in recent years as regulatory uncertainty, patchy oversight, and a low presence of domestic regulated products create gaps.
Perpetual futures exemplify this trend.
Perpetual contracts are just one example of how offshore exchanges have developed extensive businesses but U.S.-regulated, organized markets still focused on more traditional futures products that offered through established exchanges.
The CFTC, however, is beginning to close this gap.
U.S. regulators are increasingly recognizing the importance of these instruments in modern crypto markets by allowing federally regulated perpetual futures products.
It may also spur more institutional investments looking for regulated exposure to sophisticated crypto trading products without reliance on offshore platforms.
In addition, it could spur many more significant shifts in the structure of digital asset trading in the U.S.
With regulatory clarity around products such as perpetual futures, it’s possible more firms will also look to win approval for additional crypto derivatives and other tokenized financial instruments and blockchain-native trading products under U.S. custody.
As a result, approval has been given not just for Kalshi but have also opened the doors to the next step in creating a wider regulated crypto derivatives market within the United States.
While the policy statement has not yet been issued in the Federal Register, expect market participants to watch closely for signals from regulators interpreting how future applications will fare with perpetual contracts linked to other digital assets and novel financial products.
This was again an important passage for the broader crypto industry as it helps push digital asset trading from primarily offshore sandboxes towards institutional grade financial infrastructure, fully regulated and residing in traditional markets.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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