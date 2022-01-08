CES 2022 Metaverse Product Highlight: HaritoraX VR Leg and Waist Tracking

As one of the most influential tech events in the world, the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas this week has seen its fair share of unique products and gadgets introduced to the market. As the Metaverse hype is taking the world by storm, one fantastic product introduced at this year’s Las Vegas CES 2022 trade show was Shiftall’s HaritoraX VR leg and waist motion tracking device. Let’s take a closer look at this motion tracking device and see whether it’s worth the $270 investment.
What Is HaritoraX?
HaritoraX is the name of the motion tracking device produced by Shiftall, a subsidiary of Panasonic based in Japan. In addition to its body-tracking suit, Shiftall announced the launch of its 5.2k HD VR headset launching in Spring 2022 with a price tag of $900.
The demo of the device has been available for a few months now, with a product showcase video released in March 2021.
Users can currently pre-order the device for $270, with shipping starting at the beginning of Spring 2022. As the demo video shows, the device connects to your waist and legs and tracks your complete body movements in real-time.
HaritoraX integrates seamlessly with SteamVR. In addition, the device works with VRChat, Chillout VR, and NeosVR, making it perfect for those looking to upgrade their VR hangout experience.
According to documentation online, the device works on a chargeable battery that lasts 10 hours. The long battery life makes this product perfect for long VR hangouts.
HaritoraX Competitors
One of HaritoraX’s competitors is currently SlimeVR’s full-body tracker, which raised over $754k in its crowdfunding campaign with pre-orders available now. Unfortunately, SlimeVR’s products won’t ship until November 30th, 2022.
Compared to HaritoraX’s $270 price tag, SlimeVR has various options ranging from $165 to the $455 deluxe tracker set.
One of the most popular options currently for users to track their legs and waist in VR is with Vive’s trackers.
Unfortunately, Vive trackers are pretty expensive, costing $129 for each one at writing. Cost-wise it would make more sense to purchase a HaritoraX for $270 and track both your legs, ankles, and waist, rather than purchasing 4 Vive trackers for over $500.
Final Thoughts
Full-body tracking is a sure way to upgrade your VR experience, and there’s no doubt that it will be a standard in the Metaverse once the tracking tech catches up.
HaritoraX makes for a great product at a great price point, and the fact that the company building it is a subsidiary of Panasonic should give consumers more confidence in Shiftall’s products.
Disclosure: The article reflects the author’s opinions and should not be considered trading or investment advice. The author of this article has no affiliation with any of the companies mentioned above.
