Celestia’s TIA Coin Achieves Remarkable 793% Growth Amidst Crypto Season

In the current cryptocurrency season, the native cryptocurrency of Celestia Network, TIA coin, is making substantial strides.
Over the past 7 days, the price of Celestia’s $TIA has experienced a remarkable surge, climbing by 37%, and an impressive 793% increase in the last 90 days, reaching a new all-time high in the past 24 hours.
A key catalyst behind the recent surge in TIA’s price is the rapid expansion of unique wallets on the Celestia Network. Launched in October 2023, Celestia, a relatively new entrant in the crypto space, appears to be capitalizing on positive community sentiment and its first-mover advantage within a specific market niche.
Positioned as the “first modular blockchain” with a strong emphasis on scalability, Celestia brings a unique value proposition to the competitive cryptocurrency landscape. The project’s success and the significant uptick in the value of its native token, TIA, likely stem from its distinct approach.
Celestia TIA Hits New All Time High At $20
The modular blockchain, Celestia TIA, has achieved a milestone by surpassing $20, marking a new all-time high. Notably, it has surged by more than tenfold since its airdrop, as per statistics from CoinAnk.
Simultaneously, the total value of TIA contract holdings across the Celestia Network has reached a record-breaking US$214 million, with Binance alone holding US$85 million of this amount.
According to CoinAnk data, the modular blockchain Celestia TIA broke through $20, setting a new all-time high and has risen more than 10x since the airdrop. At the same time, the TIA contract holdings on the entire network reached US$214 million, setting a record high, of which…
— Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) January 15, 2024
Celestia’s impressive performance reflects the project’s strategic positioning and growing support within the cryptocurrency community.
As the crypto market continues to evolve, Celestia stands out with its modular blockchain approach, contributing to the significant success and value appreciation of its native token, TIA. Investors and enthusiasts keenly observe these developments as Celestia makes a notable impact in the dynamic cryptocurrency landscape.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: marcogovel/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch