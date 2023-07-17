Cardano (ADA) Price To Rebound, Tradecurve (TCRV) Presale Explodes With $3M Raised In Couple Of Weeks

The SEC’s crypto crackdown caused major disruption, resulting in a double-digit price drop in many digital assets like Cardano (ADA). This compelled major US exchanges to delist securities, adding more selling pressure. Meanwhile, Tradecurve (TCRV), a new entrant, has raised over $3M in its presale stage within a couple of weeks.
Price To Rebound – How High Will Cardano Go?
Cardano’s (ADA) DeFi ecosystem is flourishing, setting new TVL records. Whale interest in Cardano has increased recently. Santiment data reveals that Whales have consistently conducted over 110 daily transactions on the network, each surpassing $1 million. With more Cardano NFT projects upcoming, this value could increase.
Despite this, Cardano’s future has been at a standstill as bulls fear to surpass the $0.3 resistance. In the past weeks, Cardano has been in a consolidation phase between $0.26 and $0.29, struggling to surpass this range. Presently, the token is trading below $0.29, with a daily trading volume of $210 million.
Also, the upcoming weeks are critical for Cardano bulls as they aim to overcome the resistance at $0.3 and cause a rebound. If successful, ADA could reach $0.32, marking its highest value in over a month.
However, if bears dominate, Cardano price may decline toward $0.25. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of Cardano is $0.292135 by press time, a 3.37% price increase in the last 24 hours. The token is trading below the 50-Day SMA and 200-Day SMA at the $0.348178 level.
Tradecurve (TCRV) Presale Explodes With $3M Raised In A Couple Of Weeks
While Cardano bulls are aiming to overcome the $0.3 resistance, another token is gaining huge momentum and adoption in the crypto market: the TCRV token. In the last couple of weeks, Tradecurve (TCRV) raised a remarkable $3 million as part of its presale to launch a next generation exchange.
Tradecurve (TCRV): Combining The Best Of CEX And DEX
Tradecurve adopts a hybrid approach, incorporating the strengths of both centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Its primary objective is to allow users to trade derivatives like forex, indices, stock, commodities, cryptocurrencies, CFDs, and ETFs from a single account. The platform enhances security measures through self-custody, 2FA (two-factor authentication), and Proof of Reserves (PoR) to maintain sufficient funds for user balances.
Additionally, Tradecurve offers several noteworthy features, including high leverage starting at 500:1, which provides traders and investors with amplified investment opportunities. Additionally, the platform offers AI-driven trading bots subscriptions which allow traders to optimize their portfolio and minimize risks.
TCRV is the native cryptocurrency of Tradecurve, offering benefits such as discounts on subscription fees, governance rights, and the ability to stake tokens for passive income.
Cardano or Tradecurve: Which is the Better Option?
In June, the token’s price soared by 80% moving from $0.010 to $0.018. Those who invested at the early stage are already recording an 80% ROI. Meanwhile, Cardano continues to struggle for a rebound. Analysts predict that TCRV has the potential to increase its value by 100X upon launch, making it the better investment option.
