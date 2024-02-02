Cardano (ADA) & Internet Computer (ICP) users make big investments into Pushd (PUSHD) presale

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, investors are exploring innovative opportunities beyond traditional assets like Cardano (ADA) and Internet Computer (ICP). Amidst this dynamic landscape, a new player has emerged, captivating the attention of Cardano (ADA) and Internet Computer (ICP) users alike.
Pushd (PUSHD), a revolutionary decentralized web3 marketplace has garnered significant interest from investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and capitalize on the burgeoning e-commerce sector.
Cardano (ADA) Faces Volatility Amidst Smart Contract Surge
Cardano (ADA) has witnessed a surge in smart contract deployment with the number of V1 and V2 Plutus contracts increasing from 14,379 to 24,050, marking a notable 67% rise. This influx of smart contracts reflects the growing adoption and utilization of Cardano’s (ADA) blockchain capabilities.
However, despite this positive development Cardano (ADA) experienced a price fluctuation peaking at $0.66 before declining to $0.46 on Jan. 25, representing a significant 20.33% decrease within a short period. The red bars on Cardano (ADA) MACD histogram signal increased volatility while the RSI indicates a potential sell-off.
Internet Computer (ICP) Nears Completion of V-Shaped Recovery
Internet Computer (ICP) is showing signs of a v-shaped recovery rally with its price surging by 30% since hitting a low of $9.52 on January 23. Despite facing challenges from the supply zone between $12.01 and $14.43, Internet Computer’s (ICP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates increasing momentum hinting at a potential extension to $13.22.
However, the confirmation of this trend continuation hinges on a crucial break and close above this level. If this optimistic scenario unfolds, Internet Computer (ICP) could reach $16.30, marking a substantial 30% climb from its current price level. Nevertheless, failure to breach the supply zone may result in a retest of Internet Computer’s (ICP) psychological $10.00 level.
Revolutionizing E-Commerce with Pushd (PUSHD)
Pushd (PUSHD) is pioneering a new era of e-commerce with its decentralized marketplace, providing a seamless platform for buyers and sellers akin to Amazon and eBay but fully decentralized. Users have the flexibility to list their products online and set prices or initiate auctions, offering a level of autonomy and control not typically found in traditional e-commerce.
Unlike conventional e-commerce platforms where users must undergo rigorous Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and endure delays in fund releases, Pushd (PUSHD) simplifies the transaction process by not requiring any identification and releasing funds immediately upon completion of the transaction.
As Pushd (PUSHD) presale is in Stage 4 with tokens priced at $0.08 with over 6,000 investors including 24,500+ sign ups of prominent cryptocurrencies like Cardano (ADA) and Internet Computer (ICP) are recognizing the potential for significant growth. The decentralized nature of Pushd (PUSHD) combined with its innovative approach to e-commerce, positions it as a promising opportunity for investors.
With the global e-commerce sector poised to surpass $6 trillion by 2024, Pushd (PUSHD) emerges as a catalyst for change, offering a more efficient, transparent and secure alternative to traditional platforms.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.