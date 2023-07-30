Can Monero Price Break Above $200? Tradecuve Projected to Reach $0.08 by End of July

Monero (XMR) is one of the most well-known and prominent privacy-focused cryptocurrencies. This community-oriented project has seen a high level of volatility, and now, investors are asking if it can break above $200. The upcoming hybrid exchange Tradecurve (TCRV) can climb to $0.08 based on projections. Let’s jump into both projects to see what kind of performance to expect.
Summary
- Monero can break past $200 by the end of the year and reach $219.56
- Tradecurve is projected to climb to $0.08 by the end of August
- TCRV is now predicted to climb by 100x upon its launch and listing on Tier-1 exchanges and Uniswap
Can Monero Price Break Above The $200 Price Barrier?
In early July 2023, the Monero (XMR) team invited the community to join Lemmy, a federated and open-source discussion forum. Privacy-conscious investors prefer Monero due to its approach to transaction anonymity, and as of July 17, it trades at $164.81.
During the previous week, the cryptocurrency saw its low point at $157.45, while its high point was at $166.50.
However, the Monero price saw an increase of 21.1% in the last 30 days. According to a Monero price prediction, the XMR crypto can climb to $219.56 by the end of 2023. But another cryptocurrency has showcased much higher growth, and that’s TCRV.
Tradecurve Projected to Climb To $0.08 By End of July
TCRV is the native cryptocurrency behind the Tradecurve hybrid exchange. It’s a privacy-focused exchange where users can maintain full anonymity and privacy when trading, as no KYC requirements are present.
In addition, crypto has grown by 150% since its start, from $0.010 to $0.025. The next price target and projected increase for the TCRV token is $0.08 by the end of July. This potential blue-chip token can explode in value as the platform is seen as a major competitor to Binance and Kraken.
Reasons Why Investors Are Picking Tradecurve Over Competing Projects
Some of the stand-out features behind Tradecurve (TCRV) include high leverage, beginning at 500:1, negative balance protection, a VIP account system, and more. In addition, users can access copy trader features alongside algorithmic trading that utilizes the power of AI to optimize crypto portfolios.
The team is also implementing a high level of transparency, as they will be adding Proof of Reserves (PoR). Tradecurve provides an excellent opportunity for traders to enter the $632 trillion OTC derivatives market, where even if they tap into 1% of that industry, they can expect solid ROI.
Future of The TCRV Crypto
According to the official Tradecurve roadmap, the TCRV token will launch on Uniswap, Tier-1 exchanges, CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. The team will also begin development on a Trading App for iOS and Android.
Moreover, 16,000 users have already created accounts for the platform. The team has raised $4,000,000, which provides a lot of confidence in the future of the project.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.