Can DeFi be a Game Changer During the Coronavirus Crisis?

There are many different things worth exploring during this coronavirus crisis. It would appear that DeFi is an interesting aspect in this regard, both for regular consumers as well as businesses.
The decentralized finance industry, or DeFi, has attracted a lot of attention.
DeFi Offers Alternative Solutions
It is primarily of interest to existing cryptocurrency holders and users.
Gaining a foothold outside of this niche industry has been very challenging.
That situation may come to change in the very near future.
Tinlake, an asset-backed lending protocol, is trying to cater to an entirely different market.
In Singapore, the service is used by HappyFresh to extend loans.
As such, it becomes crucial to leverage DeFi liquidity to make money truly borderless.
This is just one of the many examples that may pop up in the near future.
Using DeFi solutions is still a risk, as that segment is still in its infancy.
Moreover, there are still some negative concerns regarding cryptocurrency volatility and blockchain scalability.
That being said, there are some options smaller companies can explore in this particular regard.
Utilizing decentralized finance on a nationwide, or even global scale will not happen overnight.
There simply isn’t sufficient liquidity to undertake such major ventures at this stage.