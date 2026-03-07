Bybit Co-CEO Helen Liu To Step Down As She Prepares For New Entrepreneurial Venture

Crypto exchange Bybit has confirmed that its Co-Chief Executive Officer, Helen Liu, will step down from her role on April 30, 2026, as she moves on to pursue a new entrepreneurial venture.
The update came through a brief company announcement that quickly made the rounds across the crypto community. Leadership changes at large exchanges tend to draw attention, and this one was no different. Liu has been part of Bybit’s leadership circle for several years and has held a number of key positions during that time.
Although the company did not provide deeper details about Liu’s next move, it confirmed that she plans to focus on building a new venture after leaving the exchange.
For Bybit, the departure marks the end of a leadership chapter that began several years ago when Liu first joined the company.
Liu’s Career Path Inside Bybit
Liu joined Bybit in 2020, at a time when the crypto exchange was still in an aggressive expansion phase. The company was pushing into new markets, adding staff across different departments, and strengthening its brand within the digital asset trading industry.
Her first role was Vice President of Human Resources, where she focused on internal operations and workforce development. Exchanges scaling at the pace Bybit experienced often need strong internal structures, and Liu’s early work revolved around helping build those systems.
Not long after, she moved into the position of Vice President of Marketing. That shift placed her closer to the company’s outward-facing efforts, brand development, marketing campaigns, and broader user engagement strategies.
Her responsibilities continued to grow from there. Liu later served as Chief of Staff, a role typically designed to coordinate executive priorities and assist with strategic initiatives across multiple teams.
Eventually, she transitioned into the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), where she oversaw operational activities and internal management processes.
The steady progression through several senior roles ultimately led to her promotion as Co-CEO in 2025, placing her at the top of the company’s executive structure.
Departure Linked To New Business Plans
According to Bybit, Liu’s decision to step down is tied to her plans to pursue a new entrepreneurial opportunity.
While the company has not shared details about what that venture might involve, the move is not particularly unusual within the crypto industry. Many executives who spend years working inside large exchanges eventually branch out to launch their own projects.
The sector’s rapid growth has created space for new startups in areas ranging from blockchain infrastructure and decentralized finance to fintech tools and trading technology.
Because Liu has worked across operations, marketing, and executive management, she leaves Bybit with experience that could translate well into building a new company.
For now, however, the specifics remain unknown. Neither Liu nor the company has publicly disclosed what her next project will look like.
Still, the announcement suggests she intends to stay active in the broader business or technology space after leaving the exchange.
CEO Ben Zhou Addresses The Transition
Following the announcement, Ben Zhou, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bybit, commented briefly on the leadership change.
According to Zhou, the company will continue moving forward with its global expansion plans under its existing leadership team.
In other words, the exchange does not appear to be planning a major leadership overhaul as a result of Liu’s departure. Instead, the current management structure will continue guiding the company’s strategy and operations.
For large trading platforms, maintaining stability during leadership transitions is important. Exchanges operate in highly competitive and rapidly evolving markets, where users expect consistent performance and reliability.
Zhou’s message was meant to reassure the community that the company’s long-term direction remains unchanged.
Bybit’s Growth Over The Years
Since launching in 2018, Bybit has grown into one of the better-known names in the global cryptocurrency exchange landscape.
The platform offers several services, including spot trading, derivatives trading, and other digital asset products designed for both retail and institutional traders.
Over the past few years, the exchange has expanded its user base significantly while increasing its presence across multiple international markets.
As platforms like Bybit grow, leadership teams play an important role in shaping strategy, navigating regulatory developments, and maintaining trading infrastructure capable of handling large volumes of transactions.
Liu’s time at the company coincided with a period when the exchange was rapidly building its presence in the industry.
Her involvement across several departments, from HR to marketing and operations, meant she contributed to multiple aspects of that expansion.
Industry Watching What Comes Next
Leadership departures in the crypto sector often spark curiosity about what might come next. In Liu’s case, the attention is partly tied to the fact that she spent several years working inside one of the industry’s major trading platforms.
Executives who leave companies at that level sometimes go on to launch startups, join other blockchain firms, or work on new technology initiatives.
For now, though, Liu’s next move remains under wraps.
What is clear is that she will officially step down from her role on April 30, 2026, bringing her tenure at Bybit to a close.
Meanwhile, the exchange says its current leadership team will continue pushing forward with the company’s global growth strategy.
As the crypto industry continues to evolve, both Bybit and Liu appear to be entering new phases, one continuing its expansion as a major exchange, and the other preparing for a fresh entrepreneurial chapter.
