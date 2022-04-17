Bumble, Tinder, Omegle… The Most Popular Dating Services in 2022

It wasn’t difficult to predict that during the coronavirus pandemic, the number of users of dating sites and applications would increase. Another question relates to how active and massive this growth turned out to be, and here everything is very significant.
In 2020, when the pandemic was in full swing and the development of an effective vaccine was still some time away, online dating surveys were conducted in the United States. The main goal was to find out how the activity of Internet users on dating sites had changed. The results were as follows:
- 22% of those surveyed said they used dating sites and apps much more.
- 31% reported that they used such sites a little more than before.
- 21% admitted to becoming less interested in online dating.
- 13% were much less interested.
- 13% found it difficult to answer this question.
That means that for more than 53%, the coronavirus pandemic and mass quarantine were a good reason to actively use dating services on the Internet. What platforms did they use the most? Let’s find out!
The most popular dating platforms in 2022 during the pandemic
We’d like to say that the pandemic is on the decline, but so far there are no reasons for optimism in this matter. So let’s look at some particularly interesting and popular online services that can save you from quarantine loneliness and perhaps help you find your true love.
Bumble: for girls who are ready to make the first move
At heart, Bumble is not so different from other modern dating apps. Its key difference is that only girls can initiate dating. Men, on the other hand, are deprived of the opportunity to take the initiative. This approach is designed to protect girls from obsessive suitors.
Badoo: for those who prefer popular platforms
As of January 1, 2022, Badoo has 530 million users. This is a huge number. There are users of the application in most developed countries. You will definitely not find a lack of communication on Badoo.
League: for intellectuals
If you are very demanding of a potential partner, looking for a smart, educated and versatile person for a relationship, League is for you. Here you won’t meet frivolous teenagers or feather-brained bimbos for one-night stands. Only serious people and serious relationships!
Happn: for those who are ready to meet here and now
The main feature of the Happn application is an original use of smartphone location. As soon as another Happn user passes near you, the app will notify you. You can immediately contact this person through the application, chat and meet. Maybe in five minutes you’ll have a date!
Kippo: for gamers
If you love computer and mobile games, are looking for like-minded people and are open to new acquaintances, be sure to try the Kippo app. In Kippo you can not only look for partners for relationships, but also companions for playing on the Web.
Omegle: for lovers of live communication
Omegle was the first random chat and has been running since 2009. The main principle of the site is the connection of random users via video communication. There is a search by interests, as well as a separate section for university students. As a result of the popularity of video chat sites, there are many alternatives to Omegle with more extensive functionality.
- OmeTV — an alternative to Omegle with a filter by country and gender for users. The site also offers a convenient feature of automatic translation of messages into your selected language.
- Omegle Alternative — a video chat with a unique gender filter. This Omegle alternative connects men exclusively with girls. When visiting this analog of Omegle girls must confirm their identity during registration, so there are no fakes and bots on the site.
- Camsurf — a popular alternative to Omegle, which will delight you with its simplicity and intuitive interface. Here you can chat with random people, use a gender filter, hide your location and search for users by interests.
- Emeraldchat — the only Omegle alternative with a well-thought-out and implemented karma system. Karma can be earned and lost. The higher it is, the greater the chances of a successful acquaintance. A good choice for those who are not looking for the pure number of users, but for quality.
- Chathub — a simple and fast anonymous video chat with gender and language filters. Nothing extra, just face-to-face video communication on any topic.
Tinder: for active young people
Tinder is one of the most popular dating apps in the world, and the vast majority of its users are young people. Tinder is one of the most innovative applications, which regularly surprises its users with new features. Fun fact: On September 15, 2022, Tinder turns 10 years old.
Feels: for those who love self-expression
Feels is the dating app of choice for creative people who are ready to express themselves and tell the whole world about themselves. Photographers, artists, musicians, bloggers — everyone is here! But most importantly, instead of a profile photo, there are short video stories. A great opportunity to get to know a person better by spending very little time on their account.
Hinge: for those who have set themselves a clear goal of finding their love
Hinge uses a unique Nobel Prize-winning matchmaking algorithm. As the developers themselves say, Hinge is “an application made to be uninstalled”. That is, here you will definitely find a match, and you will no longer need Hinge’s help.
eHarmony: for those who trust modern algorithms
According to the developers of eHarmony, every 14 minutes someone finds the love of their life on the site and in the app. And all thanks to the original algorithms that analyze each user in detail and very successfully select the most suitable pair. Plus, there is an almost equal ratio of men and women — 51% and 49%, respectively.
Match: for lovers of the classics
The Match dating site has become one of the pioneers in the industry and has been operating since 1995, when not everyone had the Internet. To this day, Match remains one of the most popular and recognizable online dating sites in the world. Unlike Tinder, Badoo, and some of the other platforms mentioned, the audience here is more mature and serious.
OkCupid: for people with non-traditional sexual orientation and more
OkCupid is a very versatile dating site that suits almost everyone. However, a great emphasis here is placed on representatives of non-traditional orientations. On the site and in the application, you can specify one of more than 60 gender identities and sexual orientations. This means that it is easier to find a person who is perfect for you.
Coffee Meets Bagel: for serious relationship seekers
More than 90% of CMB users are people who are in the mood for long-term romantic relationships and starting a family. The service uses a well-thought-out couple search algorithm, it has very comprehensive profiles, convenient communication formats, and really great prospects for dating.
The dating app world is your oyster
The choice of services for online dating is simply huge. Among them, it’s easy to find exactly what suits you. You can also find very narrowly focused themed platforms with a small but interesting audience suited to your interests. The main thing is not to stop at one thing and try something new.
We’ve listed just a few of the sites and apps that will definitely be at the peak of their popularity in 2022. There’s no doubt that the audience here will be huge and active, and it’s difficult to even try to predict how many more new sites will appear in the near future.
Meet online, expand your horizons, and don’t let the coronavirus deprive you of your personal life. There are still a lot of interesting things ahead!