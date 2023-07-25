Bulls Rally Behind Tradecurve’s (TCRV) 100x Growth While Axie Infinity (AXS) And Aave (AAVE) Suffer Bear Attack

There is a lot of buzz in the crypto world, with the presale launch of Tradecurve being positive news. Tradecurve is a new project that has stunned the crypto market with its unique business roadmap, and massive growth projections. On the contrary, it has been difficult for Axie Infinity (AXS) and Aave (AAVE) to dominate trade higher on the charts.
Axie Infinity’s (AXS) Homeland Alpha 2 Fails To Build Momentum
To attract new players, and encourage existing ones on its network, Axie Infinity (AXS) recently launched the second season of its popular game, Homeland Alpha. Axie Infinity has launched the latest season of Alpha with new features, including a Smart Equip System and an Axie Management Board.
However, Homeland Alpha Season 2, which is nearing its end, has failed to make any big impact on the market value of Axie Infinity. The price of Axie Infinity has declined by 19% since the launch of the new game.
Currently, Axie Infinity is changing hands at $7.65. Interestingly, Axie Infinity has lately been in the news due to its expansionary steps. Recently, Axie Infinity developer Sky Mavis announced that they aim to build an ecosystem around AXS.
Aave (AAVE) Increases Its Market Share With Version 3
Aave (AAVE) has been working on expanding its ecosystem for the last many weeks, and it seems to be favoring its market value. The price of Aave has surged by more than 2% in the past week. As a result, Aave is now available to trade at $71.14.
After deploying its Version 3 on Ethereum, Aave has been pushing for its deployment on other blockchains as well. Recently, Aave’s proposal to deploy its Version 3 on StarkNet passed the “temperature check vote” with near-unanimous support.
Earlier, the Aave community approved the proposal for V3’s deployment of Polygon’s zkEVM. However, Aave has been experiencing a decline in the number of unique users, and monthly deposit volume.
Tradecurve’s Presale Run Astonishes Investors
Most people are enchanted with the excitement around stock and crypto trading, with over 420 million crypto users worldwide. However, till now, there was an acute shortage of exchanges that could allow people to trade cryptocurrencies, Forex, commodities, options, ETFs, bonds, CFDs and indices, all in one place.
This problem has been solved by Tradecurve (TCRV), whose native token is TCRV.
Existing crypto exchanges, like Binance and Coinbase, are tunnel-visioned, and deal with only cryptocurrencies and NFTs. On the other hand, platforms like TD Ameritrade and Fidelity Investments deal with traditional financial instruments.
But Tradecurve is a new blockchain-powered trading exchange that has brought cryptocurrencies and traditional derivatives together, on a single interface.
According to market research reports, the FX market with a $7.5 trillion daily trading volume is the largest single market, which is also under the canvas of Tradecurve. Hence, it is tapping a huge market compromising several asset classes.
The platform allows trading without fiat payments. Users can trade on the platform without undergoing the KYC verification process, unlike other popular exchanges like Binance, where KYC is mandatory. Thus, it also protects the anonymity and privacy of users through DeFi capabilities.
The market value of a TCRV token is currently $0.018. It is anticipated to rise by 80x during its presale phase. Its presale is currently cruising through stage 1, and is projected to surge by 100x in 2023.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.