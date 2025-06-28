BRC:20 Tokens Below 10M Market Cap To Watch In June 2025

Similar to ERC-20 on Ethereum, BRC-20 is a token standard on the Bitcoin network. It enables developers to use the Ordinals protocol to generate and administer their own tokens.
All things considered, BRC-20 tokens are a fascinating evolution in the Bitcoin ecosystem that open up new applications and use cases on the most secure and decentralized blockchain in the world.
Multibit MUBI
- Unit Price: $0.003475
- Market Cap: $3.3m
- Volume (24H): $1.85M
MultiBit is the first-ever dual-sided bridge designed for easy cross-network transfers between BRC20 and ERC20 tokens. Through promoting unmatched liquidity for these tokens, MultiBit heightens cross-chain interoperability.
Multibit operates as a cryptocurrency wallet designed to enhance the ease of transferring BRC20 tokens between Bitcoin and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks. This platform stands out for its dual functionality, serving as a bridge that facilitates seamless cross-network transfers of BRC20 and ERC20 tokens.
Token Price Data:
- All-time high was recorded on Dec 16, 2023 (2 years ago) at a price unit of $0.3691
- All-time low was recorded on Nov 14, 2023 (2 years ago) with a price unit of $0.0008886
Exchanges: Mexc, Gate.io, kucoin, htx, bingx, Bitmart, LBank.
trac (Ordinals) TRAC
- Unit Price: $0.2966
- Market Cap: $6.23M
- Volume (24H): $599.96k
Trac Token (TRAC) is at the forefront of Bitcoin ecosystem innovation, offering unparalleled access and organization of Bitcoin’s vast data through Trac Core. This cutting-edge tool seamlessly integrates with the blockchain, fetching updates, sorting them methodically, and making them readily available for analysis and searches via APIs. With continuous synchronization with the blockchain, TRAC ensures users have the most up-to-date information at their fingertips.
Price Market Data:
- All-time high was recorded on Dec 16, 2023 (2 years ago) at a price unit of $7.91
- All-time low was recorded on Apr 14, 2024 (1 year ago) with a price unit of $0.002123
Exchanges to trade: MexC, Gate.io, Bitmart.
TRIO (OrdinalsBot)
- Unit Price: $0.6547
- Market Cap: $1.84M
- Volume (24H): $271.53k
TRIO is the world’s first utility-driven BRC-20 token, designed to align incentives and drive ecosystem growth within the OrdinalsBot platform. Backed by top-tier investors such as DACM, Eden Block, Kestrel0x1, and UTXO Management, OrdinalsBot has raised over $4.5M in funding. OrdinalsBot has a proven track record of innovation, having inscribed some of the largest known images on a Bitcoin block, inscribed work for high-profile launches like French Montana’s Mac & Cheese 5 and Wu-Tang Clan rapper Ghostface Killah’s recent ordinals drop, and served as the inscription platform for ORDI, the first billion-dollar market cap BRC-20 token. Strong partnerships with leading industry players, such as BRC-20 creator Domo and Marathon Digital Holdings, position OrdinalsBot at the forefront of Bitcoin’s evolving ecosystem.
Market Price Data:
- All-time high was recorded on Dec 17, 2024 (6 months ago) at a price unit of $6.06
- All-time low was recorded on Jun 14, 2025 (14 days ago) with a price unit of $0.4198
Exchanges: Mexc, Gate.io, bingx
Ordiswap ORDS
- Unit Price: $0.0008288
- Market Cap: $485.89K
- Volume (24H): $363.84K
$ORDS, an interoperable utility token meticulously crafted for seamless operation across Bitcoin’s native layer and the Ethereum network. With a finite supply, $ORDS is the linchpin of Ordiswap’s developmental prowess, facilitating community-driven decisions through voting and governance. Developers harness its dual-network compatibility to unlock value accrual via platform fees, incentivise Bitcoin-native liquidity providers, and power swaps on Ordiswap. As the bedrock of current and future releases, $ORDS positions itself as the go-to token for decentralised utility, bridging the realms of Bitcoin and Ethereum with a developer-centric approach.
Price Data:
- All-time high was recorded on Mar 05, 2024 (a year ago) at a price unit of $0.2816
- All-time low was recorded on Apr 24, 2025 (2 months ago) with a price unit of $0.0004853
Exchanges: Mexc, Gate.io
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!