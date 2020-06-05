Brave Continues to Gain Traction at an Accelerated Pace

Browsing the internet requires software that just works, with no unnecessary bells and whistles. Brave has proven to be incredibly successful in this regard, and now counts over 15 million monthly active users.
There are many different browsers on the market today.
The Growth of Brave is Remarkable
Whether one uses a computer, tablet, smartphone, or smart TV, they all have browsing capabilities.
As such, the software used to access the internet becomes even more crucial.
Although most browsers are not compatible with all platforms, it seems as if Brave would have the best shot at making it work.
Its approach of not showing advertisements and disabling tracking has proven to be successful.
So much even that the Brave browser is now used by over 15 million monthly active users.
It is a remarkable milestone for what is still a relatively young project.
These figures include both computer and mobile users alike.
Compared to last year, Brave notes roughly 2 million daily active users more.
All of these statistics confirm that the era of Edge, Chrome, and even Firefox may be coming to an end.
The user clearly prefers the Brave-oriented approach, whereas the major browsers cater to advertisers first and foremost.
That is not a sustainable business model by any stretch of the imagination.
Image(s): Shutterstock.com