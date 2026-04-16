BNB Chain Oversees Osaka/Mendel Hard Fork to Enhance Resilience and Enterprise-Grade Performance

As the Osaka/Mendel hard fork approaches, scheduled for implementation on 28 April, a major milestone in one of BNB Chain’s latest network evolution initiatives.
Now, users will find themselves encouraged to stake their investments and gear up for transitions initiated towards reaching sub-second block times.
The network has aggressively pushed performance limits over the course of the past year, with block times reduced from 1.5 seconds (under Lorentz) to a mere ~0.45 in Fermi. However, whilst this rapid acceleration has established BNB Chain to be one of the fastest blockchain networks, it has also created issues regarding execution consistency and reliability.
At this stage, rather than pushing speed even more, Osaka/Mendel work on polishing the performance at that level, making sure the network runs seamless and predictable and is up to par with supporting big-scale institution-grade applications.
Nine BEPs are announced that introduce Faster Finality and Predictable Gas Behavior
The Osaka/Mendel upgrade introduces nine Binance Evolution Proposals (BEPs), which help to improve transaction execution and network stability.
Faster transaction finality is definitely a top improvement. Block production times are already blazingly fast, but with this finality (the point at which transactions become irreversible), uncertainty for users and developers engaging the network is reduced.
Gas predictability is just as important. Transaction fees can be very dynamic and difficult to predict particularly during peak network usage times. One of the things that this new upgrade has brought, is gas costs more static and predictable in extreme traffic situations.
This transition marks a conscious departure from prioritizing raw speed over all else, focusing on instead consistency, reliability and user experience, three components required for widespread adoption.
Gas Limit Cap And Execution Control Is Introduced In Mendel Upgrade
One of the defining technical components of the upgrade is its introduction of a transaction gas limit cap on the network via EIP-7825 through BEP-652.
By providing clearer bounds on how much computation workload one transaction is allowed to consume, this change greatly increases the predictability of block construction. This allows for the reduction of gas manipulation on a transaction level, which can lead to inefficient and unpredictable performance on the network by attempting to enforce these limits.
For developers, it means they can deal with one less edge case when building applications, for example, those who are trading and holding their assets; and for the users themselves, more consistent outcomes in terms of transaction outcomes.
More efficiently handling the transactions that weigh heavily also prevents cases where personal transactions impede global performance.
Improved Cryptography Support Broadens Institutional Accessibility
Another significant addition in the Osaka/Mendel hard fork is better support for secp256r1, a commonly used cryptography standard that is widely adopted in traditional hardware security systems.
This makes it easier to integrate with existing security infrastructure, such as enterprise-grade hardware modules and authentication systems that may live outside of the traditional crypto-native space.
BNB Chain has thus expanded its accessibility to institutions that rely on security frameworks already in place through their support of the cryptographic standard. This shift mirrors a broader trend in the industry, where more and more blockchain networks are acting like traditional systems to support adoption.
This upgrade provides a bridge between decentralized infrastructure and traditional security practices, which simplifies the deployment and integration of enterprise blockchain solutions.
Conservative Node Upgrade Indicates a Major Transition On the Network
In addition to the protocol updates, BNB Chain has rolled out its new blockchain, BSC v1. 7. 2, a required update to all mainnet node operators Note: Participants need to update their nodes by April 28,02:30 AM UTC or else you will be kicked off from the network.
The upgrade process itself leaves limited room for complication, it really is just a binary replacement. But the presence of JournalFileEnabled field in operator configuration files must be prevented as it would prevent functioning properly on existing protocol behaviour.
These prerequisites highlight the importance of Osaka/Mendel fork. In contrast to optional updates, this is a coordinated network-wide upgrade that intrinsically requires full participation to preserve consensus and compatibility.
This type of upgrades is important as it implies that all nodes operate under the same set of rules which prevents a fragmented network and helps to maintain its health overall.
Choosing the Right Strategy
The upgrade roadmap for BNB Chain in 2026 is a clear record of its changing priorities. So, the earlier upgrades mainly revolved around block time reduction.
Enter Osaka/Mendel, where the shift to execution quality is absolutely unambiguous. The network, rather than worrying about getting of its average delays and jitters down to the absolute best is attempting to get them closer as it is already quite fast.
This consists of enhancement of gas mechanisms, forced execution limits and consistent binary transaction processing in presence of deviation.
This brings a level of verifiability and predictability to your users, and developers alike. This approach allows applications to be more confident for execution outcomes while, on the other hand, users have less disruptions even in time high demand.
A New Approach To Long-Term Network Reliability
The Osaka/Mendel hard fork represents a much more substantia strategic shift for BNB Chain, moving away from the previous focus on untrammelled throughput towards an embrace of institutional-grade reliability.
When adoption of blockchain extends from simple retail users to enterprise tooling and massive use cases, the need for speed must now play second fiddle to consistency and predictability. It is vital for networks to not only be scalable in regard to transaction speed but also in ensuring those transactions are processed reliably, no matter what.
BNB Chain is looking to tackle these pain points in order to enable the next set of applications that require performance and stability.
The transition to the next phase of blockchain evolution will require major upgrades, and this upcoming mainnet upgrade is its first critical milestone.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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