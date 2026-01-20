BNB Chain Launches Trenching Season With $650K In Rewards Across Five Platforms

BNB Chain is kicking off the year with an aggressive, trader-focused initiative called Trenching Season, launching on January 19 and rolling out a coordinated set of trading competitions across five major platforms.
Instead of concentrating activity into a single leaderboard, the ecosystem is spreading the contests across familiar interfaces, each with its own rules, ranking system, and reward pool.
According to BNB Chain’s official announcement on X, Trenching Season brings together $650,000 in total rewards, five unique competitions, and a multi-platform approach designed to meet traders where they already operate. The structure is meant to make the initiative more accessible, more competitive, and more aligned with actual user behavior on-chain.
BNB Chain calls it “a season built for traders,” and the design reflects that intention clearly.
Multi-Platform Format Expands Participation
Instead of funneling users through one centralized campaign, Trenching Season spreads competitions across five platforms: Binance Wallet, Bitget, GMGN, AveaiGlobal, and GeniusTerminal. Each platform runs its own ruleset, prioritizing different trader attributes: realized profit, trading volume, wallet balance, or a combination of on-chain triggers.
This allows traders to choose the environment and mechanics that best match their style. Whether someone prefers fast on-chain swaps, volume-focused strategies, or long-game leaderboard climbing, each platform offers a different competitive lane.
The broader strategy behind this approach is to decentralize engagement and reduce friction. Traders don’t need to adopt a new interface or learn a new product just to participate. Instead, they can use the apps they already trust, and compete on leaderboards that reflect their preferred metrics.
Binance Wallet: On-Chain Trade & Win Competition
One of the headline events is hosted by Binance Wallet, offering a 200 BNB prize pool for the top 200 traders. Rankings are based on realized PnL, emphasizing actual profitable execution rather than arbitrary activity.
The competition runs until February 2, giving traders nearly two weeks to boost their standings.
Binance Wallet highlights three on-chain tools available for competitors:
1. Meme Rush and Social Tracker, helping traders monitor trending tokens and community sentiment in real time.
2. Quick Buy, enabling direct trading from chart interfaces without unnecessary steps or delays.
3. Instant swaps between new tokens and multiple stablecoins (USDT, USDC, U, USD1), helping reduce slippage and volatility risk.
This contest strongly favors high-precision traders who specialize in spotting short-term market opportunities and executing fast.
Bitget: On-Chain Trading Competition With 150,000 USDT in Rewards
Bitget is running a volume-focused trading competition that rewards the top 1200 traders based on cumulative trading volume. With a 150,000 USDT prize pool and a top individual reward of 6000 USDT, Bitget’s event offers one of the broadest reward distributions in Trenching Season.
The competition window is tight:
January 19 at 11:00 AM – January 23 at 10:59 AM (UTC).
Traders can buy or sell any BSC token, giving them freedom to pursue whatever market opportunities they prefer, volatile memecoins, stable pairs, or trending ecosystem assets.
Unlike PnL-based leaderboards, Bitget’s model prioritizes activity and liquidity. This opens participation to a wider range of strategies, including bots, high-frequency traders, and users who specialize in large orderflow.
GMGN S10 BSC Trading Contest: Pure On-Chain Alpha
GMGN’s S10 BSC Contest is distinctly different from the others. Instead of rewarding heavy volume or realized profit, it focuses on wallet balance growth, placing traders in a two-week performance gauntlet.
The rules are strict but simple:
- Use a new wallet for the contest
- Deposit no more than 2 BNB
- Compete from January 19 to February 2
- Climb the leaderboard by growing the wallet balance over time
The prize pool is 100 BNB, distributed among the top 30 traders.
This format emphasizes skill, discipline, and smart capital management. It levels the field by forcing participants to start from the same funding size, preventing whales from dominating through large deposits alone.
AveaiGlobal: New Year PK Competition With Multiple Reward Paths
AveaiGlobal brings a multi-route contest framework, giving traders several ways to qualify for rewards from a 100,000 USDT prize pool.
Participants can enter by completing one on-chain trade, then climb reward tiers by hitting trading-volume thresholds or competing on the leaderboard. The flexibility makes the contest suitable for both casual and high-volume traders.
The event runs from:
January 19, 2026, 22:00 – January 26, 2026, 24:00 (UTC+8).
AveaiGlobal promotes the contest as part of the broader BNB Chain On-Chain Carnival, presenting it as a festive, high-engagement kickoff to the new year.
GeniusTerminal: Meme Szn PnL Battle
Rounding out the lineup is GeniusTerminal’s BNB Meme Szn, a competition centered around realized PnL. The top 100 traders share a reward pool valued at $100,000 in BNB.
This contest mirrors the aggressive, fast-paced trading culture that surrounds memecoin markets, where timing, narrative momentum, and risk tolerance play major roles. GeniusTerminal positions its platform as a hub for real-time analytics and execution, making it especially suitable for traders with a memecoin focus.
A Season Built To Match How Traders Already Trade
BNB Chain’s Trenching Season stands out because it runs multiple competitions in parallel, giving participants the freedom to choose the structure that aligns with how they already trade. Instead of forcing a one-size-fits-all model, the ecosystem spreads out challenges that appeal to:
- High-frequency volume traders
- PnL-maximizing strategists
- Low-cap experimental traders
- Memecoin specialists
- Multi-platform users
The combined effect is a more inclusive and dynamic trading season that invites users from different segments of the community.
BNB Chain says the initiative is designed to energize liquidity, encourage on-chain activity, and spotlight the capabilities of partner platforms, without creating bottlenecks or overly centralized participation routes.
