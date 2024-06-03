BlockDAG’s Worldwide Growth Achieves $39.4M in Presale, Overshadowing DOT’s Price Goals and Monero Updates

While Polkadot (DOT) has gained traction with investors due to positive technical indications and investor optimism, and Monero has seen only modest advancements this year, BlockDAG has captured global interest with its dynamic marketing strategies.
Promoted at major venues from Tokyo to Las Vegas and London, these significant events have swiftly propelled BlockDAG’s presale to an impressive $39.4 million, establishing it as a prominent player in the layer 1 blockchain space. Moreover, BlockDAG is gearing up to launch the beta version of its X1 mining application within the next 24 hours, heightening anticipation within the crypto community!
Polkadot Encounters Challenges Ahead
Polkadot (DOT) has drawn attention from both investors and market experts with its recent positive momentum. Analysts, including Crypto Yapper, anticipate a DOT price point of $10, backed by robust technical signals and a positive market outlook.
DOT recently emerged from a consolidation phase and retested former resistance levels, which are now serving as support.
This promising technical scenario, however, is shadowed by concerns over the sustainability of this upward trend. Trading above the 200-day SMA generally indicates a long-term uptrend, yet any inability to sustain these levels might weaken the positive forecast, potentially causing a price drop.
Monero Shows Modest Improvements in a Declining Market
According to CoinMarketCap, Monero (XMR) currently trades at around $150, marking a 2.77% increase from the previous day. This slight uptick comes during an overall market downturn.
Even though Monero has avoided significant losses compared to other cryptocurrencies, its growth this year remains modest, with a decrease of 5.11% since the beginning of 2024. As the overall cryptocurrency market fell by 0.23% in the last day, Monero’s modest rise suggests a period of slight divergence from broader market movements, highlighting its restrained gains.
BlockDAG Dominates Globally & Counts Down to X1 Beta App Launch
BlockDAG is creating significant excitement with its strategic promotional activities. It began with a viral keynote video displayed on billboards at Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, enhancing BlockDAG’s presale buzz. This exposure highlighted BlockDAG’s integration into DeFi platforms like Bitget and CoinEx and its ASIC mining hardware, promoting user-friendly mining for both mobile and desktop users.
The promotional tour then moved on to the Las Vegas Sphere, where BlockDAG celebrated the release of its DAGpaper. The most recent event occurred at London’s Piccadilly Circus, where BlockDAG commemorated its CoinMarketCap listing, bolstering investor confidence and creating substantial excitement around its $100 million liquidity strategy.
BlockDAG is preparing to launch the beta version of its X1 Miner app in the next 24 hours on the Play Store and App Store for Android and Apple devices. The app allows smartphones to mine BDAG coins efficiently using an energy-conserving algorithm that helps save battery and data.
The app offers an easy-to-use interface, a referral system to enhance mining rates, and daily engagement rewards. New features like Wallet, Send/Receive, Leaderboard, and Community Section are soon to be added. Users can mine up to 20 BDAG per day, worth about $1 at launch.
Final Thoughts
While the DOT price target captures the focus of investors and analysts, and Monero experiences limited growth, BlockDAG distinguishes itself. Its dynamic marketing initiatives at famous locations in Tokyo, Las Vegas, and London have driven its presale to $39.4 million in just a few months. With the X1 mining app’s beta version launching imminently, BlockDAG is solidifying its status as a leading layer 1 blockchain cryptocurrency.
