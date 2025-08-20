25.2B Coins Sold, 2660% ROI Delivered & Testnet Live: BlockDAG Makes It Among Long-Term Cryptos to Watch
In crypto, promises are common, but delivery is rare. Many projects speak big but delay launches or show incomplete products. That is why people seeking strong long-term crypto options look for one clear factor: proof of working tech before launch. BlockDAG has already achieved this by releasing a live testnet with major tools running.
This testnet is not a simple showcase. It includes a Blockchain Explorer, a Faucet, and smart contract integration, all of which are active today. These are the same tools that will support the mainnet later.
The project also shows strength in numbers. The BlockDAG presale has already raised $378 million, sold more than 25.2 billion coins, and priced the current batch at $0.0276, marking a rise of 2,660% since batch one. Few projects reach this level of progress before their launch.
Testnet as a Safety Signal
For anyone weighing long-term crypto options, a live testnet is a big sign of trust. It shows that the tech is not just on paper or in a plan. It is real, tested, and improving.
BlockDAG’s testnet lets developers and users try its Explorer, claim coins from the Faucet, and even deploy smart contracts. These features give a preview of the real mainnet. This also makes the switch to mainnet smoother and faster.
In crypto, the gap between plans and real results often decides future value. With a testnet already live, BlockDAG proves its system works, its team is skilled, and its roadmap is realistic. That is why this project looks strong as a top long-term crypto option today.
Real Features Before Mainnet
One reason BlockDAG’s presale is gaining such speed is that its testnet already delivers real tools. The Blockchain Explorer lets people view transactions and network data, adding transparency. The Faucet gives test coins for free, so builders can experiment without risk. Most importantly, smart contracts can already be deployed. This means dApps can be built and tested right now.
For those searching for a long-term crypto, this early start is crucial. Access to tools before launch helps the ecosystem grow faster. This also drives adoption once the mainnet is live. History shows that projects with active developer support before launch often see stronger growth later. BlockDAG is using this formula to ensure that its ecosystem is alive and running from day one.
Presale Numbers and Market Belief
The stats around BlockDAG speak louder than any promise. The presale has crossed $378 million, making it one of the largest in recent memory. The price per coin in batch 29 is $0.0276, which is a huge climb of 2,660% from the first batch at $0.001. Over 25.2 billion coins have been sold so far.
BlockDAG has also seen strong demand for its mining gear. Sales have passed $7.8 million, with more than 19,300 miners already sold. These numbers show clear belief in the project’s path. In the search for a long-term crypto, hype alone is not enough. Data is what matters. Here, the numbers prove that demand is not slowing down.
This belief is even stronger because it is backed by proof of working tech. The live testnet shows that the system is already functional. People are not only buying into a vision; they are supporting a network that exists and works today. This combination of high presale funding, working features, and active community growth makes BlockDAG stand out as one of the strongest long-term crypto options in 2025.
Final Thought
Finding the best long-term crypto is not about chasing hype. It is about spotting projects that can prove they deliver. BlockDAG has done exactly that. Its live testnet already offers the same tools that will run on the mainnet. The Explorer, Faucet, and smart contract support show that the base for growth is real and ready.
With more than $378 million raised, over 25.2 billion coins sold, and a 2,660% price increase since batch one, the momentum is already massive. Add to that over 19,300 miners sold, and it is clear that demand is heating up fast.
BlockDAG is not asking people to believe in promises. It is showing proof. That mix of tech delivery and market traction makes it one of the most enticing long-term crypto plays of the year.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.