BlockDAG’s $40.8M Presale Tops Shiba Inu & Polygon Gains

BlockDAG’s Moon Keynote Ignites $40.8M Presale Frenzy, Surpassing Shiba Inu and Polygon Gains
With Shiba Inu’s impressive surge and Polygon’s whale activity grabbing headlines, BlockDAG’s Keynote 2.0 has taken the crypto world by storm. The introduction of its innovative Detailed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology and the launch of the X1 app have captivated investors, propelling presale figures to new heights.
BlockDAG has raised $40.8 million from the sale of over 10.6 billion BDAG coins, positioning itself as a prime candidate among crypto presales for 2024. This rapid growth distinguishes BlockDAG from the recent developments in Shiba Inu and Polygon (MATIC) markets.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) News: On-Chain Activity and Ecosystem Growth
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been making waves in 2024 with notable ecosystem developments. The project recently announced a retroactive airdrop on the Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain, rewarding users who hold KNINE tokens and interact with the platform through decentralized applications (dApps) and staking.
Moreover, the Shiba Inu community is actively pushing for the listing of ecosystem tokens like LEASH and BONE on major exchanges such as Binance. This effort, coupled with a surge in on-chain activity on Shibarium, reflects growing interest and potential for further expansion within the Shiba Inu ecosystem.
Polygon (MATIC) Price: Whale Activity and Market Movements
Polygon (MATIC) is witnessing renewed interest as the number of whale addresses holding over 100,000 MATIC tokens increases. This uptick in whale activity has led to a 3% rise in MATIC’s value over the past week, despite a broader market downturn. This trend underscores the profitability of MATIC transactions, with more trades yielding profits than losses recently.
Technical indicators like the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggest a bullish sentiment in the market. With positive buying pressure and a potential uptrend, Polygon (MATIC) appears poised for further gains, marking it as a notable player among crypto presales to consider.
BlockDAG’s Keynote 2.0: Innovative DAG Technology and X1 App Launch
BlockDAG’s Keynote 2.0, presented ‘from the Moon,’ unveiled significant advancements, particularly the Detailed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology. This technology is engineered to handle concurrent operations efficiently, ensuring data integrity and disk persistence. By integrating Proof-Of-Work (PoW) with DAG structures, BlockDAG enhances transaction throughput and confirmation times, providing a scalable and secure solution.
The keynote also announced updates to the X1 app, with the beta version now available on Android and Apple platforms. This app features Wireframe & UI Designing, User Onboarding, and Presale functionality. Its capabilities will expand to include a wallet, send/receive modules, and community features before the mainnet launch, enhancing user experience and engagement.
These innovations have sparked investor interest, with BlockDAG’s presale raising $40.8 million from the sale of over 10.6 billion BDAG coins. Currently, in Batch 16, priced at $0.0095, the presale has also garnered over $3 million from miner sales, reflecting the market’s enthusiasm and confidence in BlockDAG’s future.
Final Verdict
As Shiba Inu’s ecosystem grows and Polygon (MATIC) shows positive market movements, BlockDAG is leading the charge in blockchain innovation. Its advanced DAG technology and the user-friendly X1 mining app’s beta version have captured investor attention, driving presale prices higher.
The excitement around these developments, combined with significant updates in Shiba Inu and Polygon (MATIC) prices, highlights the lucrative potential of crypto presales. With projections showing presale revenues could soar to $5 million per day, BlockDAG is set to redefine the future of blockchain technology.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.