BlockDAG Hits $430M as Genesis Nears, Sui and Solana Join the Race

BlockDAG Hits $430M Milestone as Genesis Day Approaches, While Sui Gains Momentum and Solana Awaits ETF Decision
October is proving decisive for three major coins: BlockDAG, Sui, and Solana. BlockDAG (BDAG) has now secured $430 million in its presale, selling over 27 billion coins as the countdown to Genesis Day accelerates. Meanwhile, the Sui (SUI) price rally gains traction with surging DEX activity, while the Solana (SOL) breakout target draws attention ahead of a key ETF decision.
Together, these projects are steering the market from summer’s sideways movement into renewed growth. With community enthusiasm rising, the best crypto to invest in now is being defined by those delivering measurable results. From Solana’s ETF hopes to Sui’s DeFi expansion and BlockDAG’s presale strength, October could be a defining month for digital coins.
Sui (SUI) Price Rally Strengthens With Record DEX Growth
The Sui (SUI) price rally has been building steadily, with analysts projecting a move toward $5.5 if resistance near $3.9 is surpassed. A strong double-bottom pattern around $3.4 has added confidence to the bullish outlook, supported by robust liquidity and consistent stablecoin inflows. Current data shows Sui ranking third in 24-hour stablecoin deposits, behind only Ethereum and Solana, signaling growing confidence in the network.
Sui’s DEX trading activity is also at a record high, hitting $4.09 billion. This confirms that the rally is backed by real demand rather than speculation. Market observers like BitGuru and Rony Kapoor describe the setup as an early accumulation phase, echoing patterns that previously led to significant rallies.
Another boost for Sui is the upcoming suiUSDe, a synthetic dollar supported by Sui Group Holdings and Ethena, which could expand liquidity and adoption. If momentum holds, analysts see the Sui (SUI) price rally targeting $5.5 to $6.5 by year-end, reinforcing Sui’s role as one of the best cryptos to invest in now.
Solana (SOL) Breakout Target Nears Ahead of ETF Decision
Solana (SOL) remains firmly in focus as it trades around $231, consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle ahead of the SEC’s October 10 ruling on a proposed Solana spot ETF. Many analysts place approval odds near 95%, noting how Bitcoin and Ethereum saw major institutional inflows following their ETF launches.
From a technical perspective, Solana has strong support between $226 and $231, while the $238 to $240 zone acts as a breakout trigger. A clear move above that level would confirm the Solana (SOL) breakout target between $250 and $265, potentially starting a fresh rally lasting weeks. Supporting this setup, on-balance volume continues to rise, and a $61.6 million exchange outflow on October 7 signals accumulation.
Developers and institutional partners also continue expanding Solana’s ecosystem. With ETF anticipation building, analysts see SOL’s structure aligning with its bullish case, placing it firmly among the best crypto to invest in now as October gains momentum.
BlockDAG Accelerates Toward Genesis Day With $430M Presale
While Sui and Solana continue to strengthen, BlockDAG is pushing closer to its anticipated Genesis Day. The project has raised $430 million, sold more than 27 billion BDAG coins, and attracted over 312,000 holders worldwide. Alongside this, 20,000 hardware miners and more than 3.5 million X1 mobile app miners are actively connected, showing BlockDAG’s global expansion.
This Friday, October 24, at 3 PM UTC, BlockDAG will connect with the global community in a Binance AMA. The discussion will feature insider perspectives, roadmap breakthroughs, and pivotal updates ahead of Keynote 4: The Launch Note and GENESIS DAY.
Genesis Day, scheduled for November, marks the shift from presale to live mainnet. Early supporters will receive rewards, exchange listings will advance, and all on-chain systems will activate. A key highlight is the Buyer Battles, which distributes 50 million BDAG daily to participants, with unsold amounts awarded to the top buyer of the day. This gamified setup keeps demand and participation consistent as the presale winds down.
Security remains one of BlockDAG’s strongest assets. Audited by CertiK and Halborn, the hybrid PoW+DAG framework includes multi-signature and time-delay protections for extra safety in mining, transactions, and presale processes.
Moreover, BlockDAG recently introduced a limited-time TGE code that grants early launch access based on rank:
- 1–300 Rank: Instant Airdrop
- 301–600 Rank: Airdrop after 30 min
- 601–1000 Rank: Airdrop after 60 min
- 1001–1500 Rank: Airdrop after 2 h
- 1501–2000 Rank: Airdrop after 4 h
- 2001–5000 Rank: Airdrop after 6 h
- 5001 Rank: Airdrop after 24 h
Now in Batch 31, priced at $0.0015 with a listing goal of $0.05, BlockDAG is targeting $600 million. Its strong audits, global participation, and growing community engagement keep BlockDAG at the forefront of discussions about the best crypto to invest in now.
Wrap Up
October showcases three coins shaping the market’s momentum: Sui, Solana, and BlockDAG. The Sui (SUI) price rally highlights rising DEX volumes, while the Solana (SOL) breakout target gains attention as ETF anticipation builds. Yet BlockDAG stands out with its $430 million presale, over 27 billion coins sold, and the countdown to Genesis Day.
The Buyer Battles system and new TGE code have fueled activity, while CertiK and Halborn audits ensure trust and security. With Batch 31 priced at $0.0015 and a $0.05 listing goal, BlockDAG’s progress makes it a leading contender for the best crypto to invest in now. Together, these three coins are turning October into one of the most defining months in recent crypto history.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.