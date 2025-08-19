BlockDAG $376M Presale, DOGE Golden Cross, WLD Support

DOGE Marks a Golden Cross, WLD Searches for Support, While BlockDAG’s $376M Presale and X10 Miner Demo Take the Spotlight
The crypto space is active again, with major coins showing key signals while new projects secure big funding milestones. Worldcoin (WLD) is struggling after a sharp fall, testing support zones that could decide its direction. Dogecoin (DOGE), in contrast, has formed a golden cross, a technical pattern that has often led to strong rallies in the past.
Amid these short-term market shifts, BlockDAG (BDAG) is shaping its long-term path. With $376 million raised, a presale price of $0.0276, live mining showcases, and sports partnerships, it is setting up for a major launch in 2025. While charts for DOGE and WLD capture short-term attention, BlockDAG’s broader progress positions it as part of the top crypto assets to follow.
WLD Faces Pressure Around Key Price Levels
Worldcoin (WLD) has come under heavy selling after falling from $1.08 to $0.99, losing 9.38% within 24 hours. The main support sits at $0.9950, while resistance at $1.08 continues to block upward moves. RSI readings show conditions close to oversold, suggesting selling may cool, while a small pause at $0.98 hints at a possible bounce.
The MACD remains bearish, with the line below the signal and red histogram bars showing sellers still dominate. Trading volume hit $230.78 million during the slide, pointing to strong market reaction but leaving the path unclear. If $0.9950 fails to hold, WLD could drop further, but if oversold signals spark a rebound, short-term upside is possible, especially if overall market sentiment improves.
DOGE’s Golden Cross Sparks Bullish Attention
Dogecoin (DOGE) has just formed its first golden cross since November, where the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day. This setup has often led to rallies for the meme coin. In November 2024, the same signal came before a 130% rise, and in November 2023, it fueled a 25% climb.
Now trading at $0.2357, DOGE shows signs of building momentum. While no outcome is certain, the history of this signal points toward potential upside. The first target is $0.25, with larger gains possible if demand rises further. Since Dogecoin often drives trends in the meme coin market, any rally here could lift related assets as well, putting this golden cross at the center of trader focus in the coming weeks.
BlockDAG Shows Real Progress with Tech and Reach
BlockDAG’s presale has crossed $376 million, with BDAG priced at $0.0276 in Batch 29, still below its planned $0.05 listing price. The steady pace of funding reflects growing support, but what separates BlockDAG is the mix of proven tech, working hardware, and strong cultural presence.
At its core, BlockDAG combines a standard blockchain ledger with a Directed Acyclic Graph, which allows parallel block confirmations for faster speed and lower delays. The setup is designed for thousands of transactions per second while keeping Proof of Work security and supporting EVM-compatible smart contracts, so developers can launch familiar dApps without barriers.
This technology was highlighted in the X1 and X10 demo. The X1 mobile app links with the X10 miner over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or Ethernet, giving new users an easy way to join without advanced setup. Tests showed X10 output at up to 200 BDAG per day compared with X1’s 20 BDAG per day, showing how well it can scale for home users and hobby miners.
BlockDAG is also pushing for broader visibility through sports. Partnerships with the Seattle Seawolves in Major League Rugby and the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket bring NFTs, fan tokens, and special content to active communities. This extends the brand outside crypto circles and educates fans through experiences they already understand.
Together, the $376M presale raise, the $0.0276 entry price, the working mining tools, and the high-capacity network design show that BlockDAG is more than a presale. With direct real-world reach and a developer-ready system, BDAG is shaping the type of access, function, and visibility that define top crypto assets.
Looking Ahead to Market Shifts
While WLD and DOGE are fueling short-term interest, BlockDAG is setting up for long-term strength. WLD must protect $0.9950 to avoid larger losses, and DOGE’s golden cross could bring another rally if past signals repeat.
BlockDAG, in contrast, is already showing delivery with its live demos, sports-backed presence, and infrastructure built to scale. Its presale price still leaves room for growth as it moves toward its $0.05 target listing.
For those chasing quick market swings, WLD and DOGE offer immediate action. For those watching for utility, adoption, and readiness, BlockDAG stands out as one of the top crypto assets for 2025. The coming months will decide if it simply keeps pace or steps into a leading role.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.