Block.one CTO Claims Accessing Ethereum Through EOS is Beneficial to Smart Contracts

Similar to other blockchains, there are only so many transactions the Ethereum network can process. For its many smart contracts, that may prove to be a roadblock sooner or later.
A limited throughput is problematic for any blockchain ecosystem.
Running Ethereum on EOS?
Bitcoin knows this all too well, with a very limited TPS at its disposal.
Ethereum is a different blockchain, yet it too hits its limits every now and then.
Improving the speed at which smart contracts are executed, is not as straightforward as it may seem.
Surprisingly, the solution may be provided by a “competing” blockchain ecosystem.
EOS, known for supporting dApps and smart contracts, can become a viable tool.
Accessing the Ethereum blockchain through a Virtual Machine on EOS can yield a tenfold increase for smart contract performance.
Why anyone would use this somewhat absurd workaround, is a different matter.
Daniel Larimer, CTO of EOS parent company Block.one, is confident that this approach has merit.
Given how the Ethereum user base continues to grow month over month, execution-oriented improvements are more than welcome.
The developers have been working on solutions for some time now, but there is lots of work to be done.
Exploring different options at one’s disposal is always worthwhile when building smart contracts.