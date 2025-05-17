Bitget Onchain Launches New Points-Based Airdrop: Trade Daily, Earn BGB Effortlessly

Bitget, one of the foremost fast-expanding crypto platforms around the world, has announced a fresh incentive for its users.
Its latest campaign sees the point-based system using familiar tokens, in this case its native BGB, to reward users. It’s a little reminiscent of Bitget’s fairly generous airdrops seen in the past. However, rather than going with the complex tasks that were sometimes seen previously or with the lengthy eligibility periods that have followed many airdrop, this time around, users simply have to follow four smart trading moves to be in the running to earn points and share in the BGB token pool.
Trade Daily, Earn Effortlessly
Bitget Onchain’s latest campaign revolves around a clean and simple idea: trade once a day, and you will earn points that entitle you to a sure-to-come airdrop of BGB. Participating in this event requires you to complete, at the very least, a basic Onchain purchase order (trades have seven days to settle), at the $20 USDT minimum, for a given day. To earn the airdrop, what kind of tokens do you need to purchase—and may any kind be purchased? Yes, purchase any kind you like.
Throughout the event, participants are able to amass a total of 7 points, accruing 1 point per day. All points earned throughout the event push participants that much closer to being able to claim from a pool containing 50,000 BGB tokens. They earn from the different Dapps every day, which means they also have to interact with our platform every day.
This simple framework aims to give rewards for continuous interaction and to drive users to explore Bitget’s Onchain functions. Unlike some other reward schemes that hinge on high-concentration tasks or mysterious requirements e.g., “What makes a great Bitget ambassador?” or “List three rules, found on our website, for keeping your Bitget account safe.”, this one is direct, transparent, and easy to comprehend. Its earn orders are as easy to follow and understand as its earn conditions.
How the BGB Airdrop Will Be Distributed
We’ll divide the airdrop of 50,000 BGB into two distinct reward structures to accommodate both our steady users and our heavy traders. The first reward structure is aimed at users who have been consistent across a number of our platforms. The second reward structure is aimed at users who might not have been as consistent but who have traded with us in high volumes.
To commence with, 45,000 BGB will be allocated equally among all participants who achieve the ultimatum point level. While the precise quantity of points necessary will not be divulged until the end of the event, this initial distribution ensures that all users who keep a low profile and stay active throughout the campaign will indeed be entitled to a reward. This second distribution model appears to target the average user. The incentives to participate are pretty clear.
You don’t need to be a high roller. You just need to be you—a fairly average BGB user. Terms are user-friendly enough to avoid nasty demands for massive trades or head-to-head grind sessions in the manner of competitive video gaming.
Next, we will allocate to the top 100 traders of the campaign—a group determined by their leading totals of buy and sell volumes—a total of 5,000 BGB. To avoid confusion, this should not be mixed up with an ongoing trading competition that started on March 19 and involves 10,000 BGB. This campaign runs from March 25 to April 1 and rewards traders, keeping track of trading volumes as do other such events across the platform, with BGB and other rewards.
These two ways of rewarding users work together to create an equal system that is both accessible and competitive. The system is designed so that casual users and hardcore traders alike have something to gain.
New User Bonus Adds Extra Incentive
To enhance the offer even further, Bitget has a welcome bonus. Anyone who downloads the Bitget app for the first time during the campaign gets not just 15 U.S. dollars but 15 USDT to start trading. That’s a cryptocurrency that is an almost immediate and certain convertible to dollars. This is a promotional campaign that effectively pays new users to try the platform.
Bitget is presenting itself as a friendly platform in an industry that doesn’t have much warmth. Its daily rewards, competitive incentives, and bonuses for newly registered users project a user-friendly image. The utility of their token (BGB) brings to mind—if not directly evoking—user-friendly discounts and other user-friendly features that should make using Bitget a more positive experience than what is, unfortunately, typical in this industry.
Conclusion: Airdrops Made Easy, Trading Made Rewarding
Often, with a still twisted in airdrop requirements and drawn-out gratification, Bitget’s latest Onchain points mechanism is a breath of fresh air. By associating rewards with simple, standard trading operations, Bitget guarantees that the average user can come away with a beneficial Onchain experience that’s nearly frictionless.
More and more, traders are looking for straightforward ways to earn money from their everyday activity. The trading platform Bitget may well be setting a new standard in the industry for how to reward trading communities with its recent 50,000 BGB giveaway. The airdrop has two main parts: one that goes to the platform’s regular users and another that goes to large-scale traders. As for the giveaway itself, it seems to be a straightforward affair—and that’s potentially a good thing.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
