Bitgert Left Solana Miles Behind After The FTX Collapse – Crypto Analysts Say!

Solana (SOL) ended 2022 as one of the biggest losers in the top cryptocurrencies. The coin skidded from the top 10 coins to #17 in December 2022, but the last few weeks have seen the coin make an impressive recovery.
As of writing, the Solana price had increased 62% for the past 10 days, and it looks like the coin might reach $16 in the next few days. However, crypto analysts believe that Solana has been left behind by Bitgert (BRISE) in terms of growth and investors’ confidence.
FTX Exchange Crash Remains A Big Challenge For Solana
Though Solana (SOL) has seen impulsive recovery over the last few weeks, the FTX crash continues to haunt the coin. The recent decline was triggered by the updates from the new FTX CEO, John J. Ray III, regarding the misappropriation of exchange funds.
The news about the FTX exchange and the possible withdrawal of the Alameda funds are still holding investors back from investing in Solana. Therefore, Solana will need to do more to address this problem.
The decline that Solana recorded after the FTX crash will also be a major challenge. Solana plummeted from $30 to below $8 in a few weeks and might take some time to recover from this massive decline.
Why Bitgert Has Left Solana Behind and Will Remain More Rewarding
The Bitgert (BRISE) coin has been doing pretty well in the market, even when Solana was crashing. The FTX exchange crash affected many cryptocurrencies, but Bitgert stood out as one of the most stable coins during that period. In fact, Bitgert posted a price upsurge in December when most coins crashed.
The reason why Bitgert left Solana behind was due to the fast growth of the Brise ecosystem. When Solana was crashing, the Bitgert team was releasing highly disruptive products from its roadmap V2. The Bitgert exchange is one of the products launched recently and has posted massive adoption in the last few weeks.
Bitgert team also released a cheaper payment gateway, Paybrise. The Paybrise plug-in is already live on WordPress, and more plug-ins are coming up. The Bitgert decentralized marketplace is also coming up soon. These are developments that have made Bitgert leave Solana behind as the best crypto investment.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Bitgert (BRISE) has a bigger profit potential than Solana and many other large cryptocurrencies in the market. This is because the disruptive products and projects in its ecosystem will keep skyrocketing the $BRISE adoption in 2023.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored article. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.
Photo by Mariia Shalabaieva on Unsplash