Bitgert is Better than BONK – Things you need to know

Several crypto coins were launched by the end of 2022, with promises of helping crypto investors recoup losses from the brutal last year. BONK (BONK) is one of the coins launched late last month. BONK is Solana’s first dog-inspired meme coin and has attracted a lot of attention from the crypto community.
In fact, BONK increased 3,600% in a week upon launch, and despite the decline experienced for the past 5 days as of writing, this Solana-inspired dog-coin is still attracting a lot of attention. However, crypto analysts believe BONK may not be better than Bitgert (BRISE).
Bitgert (BRISE) is a coin that has performed very well for the last 18 months. In fact, looking at the charts, Bitgert is among the very few crypto coins that made its investors good profits in 2022.
Why crypto analysts say Bitgert is better than BONK
There are many reasons why Bitgert ranks as the most promising coin than BONK this year, and the major one is the massive utility. The Bitgert team has been building huge utilities for its ecosystem, something that BONK is missing. Note that BONK is a meme coin, which means it may lack critical utilities to grow $BONK adoption.
The massive Bitgert utilities will increase $BRISE adoption, which may not be the case for the BONK coin. This is one of the bigger reasons why Bitgert ranks as a more promising coin than BONK this year.
Key Bitgert Utilities Investors Might Need To Know
Bitgert team has built one of the fastest and most disruptive crypto ecosystems that comprise a range of DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and Web 3 products. The Bitgert team already launched a zero gas fee blockchain, BRC20 chain, in Q1 2022, and it has been one of the most significant products.
The Brise team also started releasing roadmap V2 products last year. The zero trading fee CEX is one of the major products/utilities released last month. The Bitgert exchange is one of the fastest-growing exchanges, having gained over 102k users and 130k trades in 30 days.
Another key utility is Brise Paybrise, a payment gateway launched last month and is already gaining a lot of attention. More products are coming up from the Brise roadmap V2. Many more disruptive projects on the Bitgert ecosystem will keep $BRISE adoption bigger than BONK this year.
Bottom Line
If you are buying BONK, you should also consider adding Bitgert, which is a more promising crypto investment. The BONK team has a long way to go to build a powerful ecosystem like Bitgert. BONK being a meme coin, also means the hype might die soon. So Bitgert might make a better investment than BONK in 2023.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored article. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.
Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash