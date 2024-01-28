Bitcoin Surpasses $42,000 Mark Amidst Market Optimism, But There’s A Catch

Bitcoin surged past the $42,000 mark yesterday, currently trading at $41,800, coinciding with the S&P 500 reaching a new All-Time High.
This has sparked optimism in the crypto community, with expectations that major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin might “regress to the mean” and align with the performance of equity markets.
The cryptocurrency market has notably lagged behind the stock market, particularly after a shift in trends observed since January 17.
Santiment data indicates that bitcoin euphoria peaked shortly after the approval of 11 spot ETFs on January 11th. However, on January 17th, a significant correlation broke as Bitcoin declined below $40,000 while the S&P 500 continued its ascent to a new ATH.
Yesterday, January 26th, Bitcoin showed signs of catching up to the S&P 500, fueling speculation about potential market dynamics in the coming weeks.
Recent Reports Suggests Possible Market Decline While Grayscale Outflows Hits $671 Million
Intotheblock’s recent analysis suggests that the market may experience a decline in Q1 2024 due to carry trade positions held by hedge funds, which likely contributed to the market surge in Q4.
Before the ETF approvals, Bitcoin futures traded at a premium (contango) of over 2% compared to spot prices. However, as the ETF approval window approached, the premium in futures turned into a discount, indicating profit-taking by companies and driving down prices.
On January 26, the Grayscale Bitcoin spot ETF GBTC experienced a record net outflow of US$671 million, with a single-day turnover of US$656 million.
According to sosovalue, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETF on January 26 was US$14.81 million, of which Grayscale GBTC had a single-day net outflow of US$255 million. Other ETFs except Grayscale have a total net inflow of US$269 million, and Grayscale GBTC still holds…
Despite cumulative net withdrawals of $5.46 billion, the net asset value of the Grayscale ETF remains at $19.99 billion.
Despite recent price fluctuations, Bitcoin held in addresses with over 1,000 BTC reached a new yearly high, reflecting sustained interest and investment in the cryptocurrency. As market dynamics evolve, investors closely monitor developments for potential impacts on investment strategies and portfolios.
