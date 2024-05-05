Bitcoin Market Rebounds: Signals Point To Potential Bullish Trend

May 4, 2024

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, has seen a significant resurgence in its market value, climbing back up to $59.3K after a period of volatility. This surge is accompanied by an intriguing indicator: 84.4% of the network’s available supply is now in profit, marking its lowest level in two months. 

Traditionally, such dips in this ratio tend to signal more favorable conditions for bullish activity.

Analyzing the technical side, renowned analyst Ali Martinez has shed light on an interesting development. The TD Sequential, a widely watched indicator, has flashed a buy signal on Bitcoin’s daily chart. This signal suggests a potential rebound ranging from one to four daily candlesticks, adding weight to the notion of a bullish resurgence for BTC.

Bitcoin BTC ETF Data To Monitor 

Delving deeper into the market dynamics, data from Spotonchain paints a nuanced picture of investor sentiment. Despite a negative net inflow of -$34M on May 2, 2024, it’s worth noting that this has persisted for seven consecutive trading days. Interestingly, four Bitcoin ETFs witnessed single-day inflows, led by the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ($ARKB) with a notable $13.3M inflow.

Conversely, the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust ($IBIT) has seen stagnant or negative inflows for the same seven-day period. Notably, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) saw a significant reduction in its single-day outflow, dropping from $167M to $54.9M.

In summary, while Bitcoin’s recent market behavior has been tumultuous, various signals point towards a potential bullish trend. From technical indicators to ETF inflows, the landscape suggests that investors are closely monitoring Bitcoin’s trajectory, poised for potential opportunities in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency market.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

