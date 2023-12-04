Bitcoin Hits $42,000 Following 2024 Bull Run Calls, ETF Momentum And Halving Event 

December 4, 2023

Today, Bitcoin has made an impressive comeback, surging past the $40,000 mark for the first time since April 2022. Of course, currently it’s holding steady at $41,337, after hitting the notable point price of $42,000 marking a notable peak for the year.

Potential ETF Approval Is Becoming The Major Drive For Price Increase

This surge, witnessing an increase of over 5.5%, briefly pushed Bitcoin close to $43,000 before stabilizing at its present trading level. The primary driver behind this upswing is the heightened anticipation surrounding the potential approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The crypto market has experienced a substantial inflow of funds in response to the expectation of ETF approval, signaling the considerable impact such approval could have.

Investors and enthusiasts in the cryptocurrency space are closely watching the developments regarding Bitcoin ETF approval, foreseeing its potential to spur increased investment and adoption among the wider public. This anticipation has generated significant excitement within the crypto community.

Bitcoin Price Influenced By Momentum From Newly Argentina’s Bitcoin-friendly President

Furthermore, the recent surge in Bitcoin’s value has been supported by the election of Argentina’s Bitcoin-friendly President, Javier Milei. Milei’s win has contributed to the upward movement in Bitcoin prices, emphasizing the profound influence of political shifts on cryptocurrency markets. Following Milei’s victory, individuals in Argentina can now directly transfer Bitcoin to their bank accounts, marking a noteworthy development in the country’s crypto economy.

Next Bitcoin Halving Event And Final Thoughts

Additionally, the Bitcoin halving event, which is expected to happen in the next 137 days, is also a remarkable bullish signal for most investors who believe it will be a catalyst for a major pump in the future. 

The confluence of factors, such as the expectation of Bitcoin ETF approval and political changes in countries like Argentina, underscores the intricate relationship between global events and the cryptocurrency market. As Bitcoin solidifies its position in the financial landscape, market participants are attentively observing these occurrences, recognizing the diverse influences shaping the dynamics of the cryptocurrency space.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!

Image Source: budairomi/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch

About The Author

Will

Will is a News/Content Writer and SEO Expert with years of active experience. He has a good history of writing credible articles and trending topics ranging from News Articles to Constructive Writings all around the Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Industry.