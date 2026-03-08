Bitcoin Developers Explore Quantum-Resistant Address System With New BIP-360 Proposal

Developers working on Bitcoin are beginning to explore a new idea aimed at protecting the network from a problem that doesn’t exist yet—but could someday become real: quantum computing.
A proposal known as BIP-360 has now been merged into the official Bitcoin Improvement Proposal repository. The document introduces a new address format called Pay-to-Merkle-Root (P2MR), which is designed to strengthen Bitcoin against possible quantum-computing attacks in the distant future.
Right now, there is no immediate danger. Today’s quantum computers are nowhere near powerful enough to break the cryptographic systems that secure Bitcoin. Still, some developers believe it makes sense to start thinking about long-term solutions before the technology eventually advances.
News of the proposal began circulating widely in the crypto space this week, including a report shared here:
🔐 SATOSHI'S 1 MILLION BITCOIN AT RISK OF BEING STOLEN AS DEVS PUSH QUANTUM FIX
Bitcoin developers have merged BIP-360 into the official BIP repository, introducing a new quantum-resistant address type called Pay-to-Merkle-Root (P2MR) to protect the network from future quantum… pic.twitter.com/JUSJHjnjkx
— BSCN (@BSCNews) March 8, 2026
For many people following Bitcoin’s development, the idea raises an interesting question: how should the network prepare for threats that might not arrive for decades?
The Idea Behind Pay-to-Merkle-Root Addresses
At the center of BIP-360 is a new type of address called Pay-to-Merkle-Root, or simply P2MR.
To understand why this matters, it helps to remember how Bitcoin security currently works. Ownership of coins is protected using cryptographic signatures tied to a private key. When a user sends Bitcoin, they sign the transaction using that key, proving they control the funds.
Those signatures rely on mathematical problems that classical computers find extremely difficult to solve. That’s what keeps the system secure.
Quantum computers, at least in theory, could eventually change that. Certain algorithms running on powerful quantum machines might be able to solve these mathematical problems much faster than today’s computers.
The P2MR proposal attempts to get ahead of that possibility. Instead of relying on a single public key, the new address structure would use a Merkle tree system, which allows multiple cryptographic commitments to be organized under a single root.
In practice, this design could prevent attackers from exploiting exposed public keys if quantum technology ever becomes powerful enough to try.
It’s a complicated technical solution, but the basic goal is straightforward: give Bitcoin a path toward quantum-resistant security long before it becomes necessary.
A Large Portion Of Bitcoin Still Uses Older Address Types
Part of the reason this proposal has sparked discussion is the sheer number of coins that still sit in older address formats.
Current estimates suggest that around 6.51 million BTC—roughly 33% of Bitcoin’s total supply—remains stored in addresses that could theoretically become vulnerable in a future quantum-computing scenario.
Many of these coins date back to Bitcoin’s earliest years. During that period, wallet technology looked very different from what users rely on today.
Some early address formats reveal the public key directly on the blockchain. Under today’s computing conditions, that exposure doesn’t pose any real threat. But in a future where large-scale quantum machines exist, those public keys might become easier to attack.
One of the most talked-about examples involves the holdings believed to belong to Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin’s mysterious creator.
Satoshi is estimated to control about one million BTC, much of it stored in early Pay-to-Public-Key (P2PK) addresses. These addresses expose their public keys fully on-chain, which means they fall into the category researchers often reference when discussing theoretical quantum vulnerabilities.
Whether those coins will ever move remains unknown, but their existence adds another layer to the broader conversation about future network security.
Debate Emerges Over Proposal To Freeze Legacy Coins
Alongside BIP-360, another proposal has started generating even more discussion inside the Bitcoin community.
The idea, co-authored by developer Jameson Lopp, suggests that coins stored in older address formats might eventually need to migrate to quantum-secure addresses.
Under this concept, users would have a set amount of time to move their funds. Coins that remain in older formats beyond that deadline could potentially be frozen, meaning they would become temporarily unspendable until moved into safer addresses.
Not surprisingly, the suggestion has triggered a lively debate.
Supporters argue that a migration deadline would encourage users to upgrade their wallets early, ensuring the network remains secure if quantum technology advances quickly.
Critics see the issue differently. Some believe freezing coins—even for security reasons—would conflict with one of Bitcoin’s core ideas: that control of funds should belong entirely to whoever holds the private keys.
Because of that philosophical tension, the discussion has quickly spread across developer forums and crypto communities.
Quantum Computing Is Still A Distant Concern
Despite the debate, experts generally agree on one important point: quantum computers are not currently capable of breaking Bitcoin’s cryptography.
The machines that exist today are still far from the level required to run the kinds of algorithms that could threaten modern encryption systems.
Researchers often say that reaching that level would require major breakthroughs in hardware, error correction, and computational scale.
In other words, the risk remains theoretical for now.
The reason developers are discussing these ideas today is simply because Bitcoin is designed to last for decades—perhaps longer. Planning for long-term threats early gives the community time to test solutions and reach consensus without rushing.
Bitcoin upgrades tend to move slowly by design, and discussions like this often unfold over several years.
A Long Conversation For Bitcoin’s Future
For now, BIP-360 is just the beginning of a much larger conversation.
Adding a new address format, especially one tied to future cryptographic standards, would require careful review and broad agreement among developers, miners, wallet providers, and users.
Bitcoin has always taken a cautious approach to change. Even widely supported upgrades often go through years of discussion before they are implemented.
The debate around quantum resistance is likely to follow the same path.
Still, the fact that developers are already thinking about these possibilities shows how seriously the community treats the network’s long-term security.
Bitcoin was built to survive for generations. Preparing it for technologies that don’t yet exist may sound premature—but for a system meant to last a century or more, thinking that far ahead might be exactly the point.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!