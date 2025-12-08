Bitcoin Cash Emerges As The Best-performing L1 Of 2025

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is having a breakout year. While most major Layer-1 tokens remain underwater, BCH is pulling away from the pack.
According to data shared by Crypto Koryo, only four L1 assets are positive this year, BCH, BNB, HYPE, and TRX, and BCH leads them all with a nearly 40% gain.
$bch is the best performing l1 coin of the year.
they don't even have an official twitter account.
here might be few reasons why:
supply side:
1/ entire supply is circulating. no unlocks
2/ no foundation, vcs dumping
demand side:
1/ potential etf
2/ one the most liquid… pic.twitter.com/wi5CFgZ7sS
— Crypto Koryo (@CryptoKoryo) December 7, 2025
It’s a surprising move in a market where attention rarely stays on older chains. But BCH is proving something simple: sometimes the strongest performer is the one with the cleanest supply, stable demand, and no hidden overhead.
In a cycle dominated by talk of “the next big L1,” BCH is quietly outperforming every competitor with almost no marketing, no hype machine, and not even an official Twitter account.
A Clean Supply Structure With Zero Sell Pressure
One of the biggest factors behind BCH’s strength is its supply structure.
It’s simple. It’s clean. And investors love that.
BCH has:
- 100% circulating supply
- No unlock schedule
- No foundation treasury waiting to sell
- No VC allocations
This makes BCH one of the few major L1s with no structural sell pressure.
Most newer chains still face heavy token unlocks. Their foundations hold large treasuries. VCs sit on early allocations that eventually hit the market. Every unlock wave puts downward pressure on price, and traders know it.
BCH avoids all of this.
The entire supply already trades freely. There are no cliffs, no vesting events, no silent backers waiting for liquidity. Every move in price comes from actual market demand, not from supply dumping into rallies.
This alone sets BCH apart in 2025.
New Demand Drivers: ETF Speculation + Liquidity Appeal
On the demand side, BCH is picking up momentum from two key themes.
1. ETF Speculation
There is growing speculation about a potential BCH exchange-traded product. Nothing is confirmed. But the possibility alone has pushed traders to explore assets with regulatory lanes already established. BCH fits that profile.
Bitcoin Cash has existed since 2017 and maintains a consistent track record with U.S. exchanges. This makes it one of the “cleaner” candidates should institutions ever pursue a broader set of crypto ETFs.
Even early speculation can attract capital, especially in a cycle where traders are looking for assets with narratives outside of high-risk L1 launches.
2. High Liquidity + Low Volatility
BCH is also one of the more liquid L1 assets. Its volatility is modest compared to many majors.
This combination makes BCH an appealing option for:
- funds seeking beta exposure
- systematic strategies
- liquidity-driven trading models
- accounts looking for low-slippage movement
Liquid assets with predictable trading ranges often become quiet winners during uncertain market cycles. BCH fits that mold perfectly.
Bch Outperforms Majors: ETH, SOL, AVAX, ADA, DOT struggle
Crypto Koryo notes that while BCH is up nearly 40% this year, many leading L1s remain deep in the red:
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Solana (SOL)
- Avalanche (AVAX)
- Cardano (ADA)
- Polkadot (DOT)
These chains still face ongoing dilution through unlocks, foundation spending, and ecosystem incentives. Their token economies remain tied to heavy emissions, and markets are punishing that model right now.
BCH’s fully-circulating supply becomes a major contrast. No dilution. No emissions. No scheduled dumps.
This is exactly why it’s outperforming in 2025.
“The Best-performing L1 Of The Year”, With Zero Marketing
Crypto Koryo points out something remarkable:
BCH is the best-performing L1 of 2025 and the project doesn’t even have an official Twitter account.
While newer L1s spend heavily on marketing, influencer networks, hackathons, and ecosystem incentives, BCH’s narrative is growing entirely from organic trading flow. It’s price-led attention, not attention-led price.
In an industry where every project tries to manufacture hype, BCH is winning without trying.
No VC backing.
No foundation campaigns.
No glossy rebranding.
Just supply and demand doing exactly what they should.
Why This Move Feels “Clean” To Traders
Traders love BCH’s current setup for one reason: there’s no one left to dump on you.
That line from the original thread sums up the psychology driving this rally.
Newer L1 tokens tend to trade like leveraged VC products. Big unlocks crush every pump. Foundation treasuries create predictable selling zones. Incentive programs expand supply faster than users expand demand.
BCH avoids all of it.
When a token has full circulating supply and no hidden overhang, price movement becomes “clean.” A rally isn’t being sold into by early investors. A breakout isn’t capped by vesting cliffs. The chart reflects real demand.
That’s exactly what BCH is showing this year.
A Mature Asset Benefiting From A Maturing Market
Crypto cycles usually favor new narratives. But 2025 is different.
Investors are more cautious. Liquidity is smarter.
The market is rewarding:
- stable liquidity
- predictable supply
- proven assets
- lower risk profiles
- clean tokenomics
This environment naturally pushes capital toward assets like BCH. The same way BTC benefits from predictable issuance and low dilution, BCH benefits from its fully non-dilutive structure.
It becomes a “safe” L1 bet in a market still recovering from high-risk speculative excess.
The Quiet Lesson Of Bch’s Rally
BCH’s performance this year teaches a simple lesson:
- In a cycle obsessed with finding the next Solana, sometimes the strongest trade is the asset with no supply landmines.
- BCH doesn’t promise the next generation of L1 technology.
- It doesn’t claim to be the fastest or most innovative.
- It doesn’t need a massive ecosystem push.
It just has clean tokenomics, steady liquidity, and fresh demand, and in 2025, that’s enough to outperform every major L1 in the market.
