Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Uniswap (UNI) jump in value, while analysts predict Pushd (PUSHD) to be the best investment in 2024

2023 is almost over. It was a challenging year for the crypto world as investors experienced all the highest of the high times and the lowest of the low times in live and living color. However, 2023 ends on a high note, with potential breakout stars in the making: Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Uniswap (UNI), and Pushd (PUSHD). UNI and BCH are expected to experience a substantial pump, but crypto analysts predict newly-launched PUSHD will outgrow both in 2024.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Due for a Breakout in 2024
Bitcoin Cash had been largely underperforming compared to its big brother (BTC) in 2023. However, entering the final week of 2023, BCH has surged past yearly highs by breaking past the $280 level. All signs point to Bitcoin Cash receiving secondary inflows from Bitcoin ETF speculation, and it’s only a matter of time before BCH rises beyond $375 by the end of 2024. Going by these conservative estimates, Bitcoin Cash prices are due for a breakout in 2024—to the tune of 1.5x return on investment.
Uniswap (UNI) NFT Marketplace Launch Builds Positive Sentiment
Uniswap (UNI) Labs announced the launch of its own NFT marketplace last November 2023. The development triggered an increase in UNI token prices, rising from $4.96 to $7.25 as of this writing. The heightened speculation surrounding decentralized finance (DeFi) has Uniswap holders bullish heading into 2024, considering Uniswap’s role in enabling a variety of DeFi services for UNI token holders. In 2024, Uniswap may very well do a 2x from current prices, and trade around the $14 level.
Pushd (PUSHD) Presale Tipped as Top Performer in 2024
Pushd (PUSHD) is building a revolutionary decentralized marketplace with web3 characteristics. The vision behind Pushd is to create a convenient ecommerce platform like Amazon with substantially lower platform fees, decentralized characteristics, transparent governance, and smart contract-based agreements between buyers and sellers without an intermediary.
Pushd is currently running the presale for its (PUSHD) token, which will underpin the Pushd ecosystem, decentralized marketplace, and swap service. $PUSHD holders will benefit from transactions within the ecosystem with lower overall fees, not to mention become part of the governance and decision-making processes that determine the direction of the protocol.
$PUSHD has emerged as one of the top investment opportunities of 2024 with its pre-sale token launching as little as $0.01. Crypto analysts predict that $PUSHD can do a 20x to 40x increase in a bull market situation, making the Pushd presale one not to miss going into 2024.
The Final Word
Bitcoin Cash and Uniswap remain good investments in 2024, with both BCH and UNI prices capable of doing a 2x within the next 12 months. However, their big-cap status caps their price ceilings immensely. On the other hand, (PUSHD) has no limits as to how high it can go in a full-blown bull market in 2024. Join one of the top investment opportunities of 2024 and leverage the ecommerce boom by investing in (PUSHD) today.
