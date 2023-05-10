Binance Warns Against Pepe (PEPE) While Battling Problems With Its Binance coin (BNB), Yachtify (YCHT) Continues on Uptrend

The volatile cryptocurrency market continues to prove it has no favorites as it constantly attacks both old and new cryptocurrencies. Binance coin (BNB) and Pepe (PEPE) have made it to the downtrend. On the other hand, Yachtify continues to surge with its ongoing presale.
Binance Advises Against Pepe (PEPE)
Binance warned that the PEPE token “has no utility and was created by an anonymous team” in a statement and asked its consumers to do their homework before investing in these sorts of tokens.
The statement says “Because FLOKI and PEPE are relatively new currencies with higher than normal risks, their prices will undoubtedly fluctuate significantly. Please exercise sufficient risk management, educate yourself on FLOKI and PEPE’s foundations, and have a thorough understanding of the projects before deciding to trade the tokens.”
They also stated that “There are indications that specific insiders or team members were able to purchase 7% of the total token supply minutes after TGE.” As a result, the price of PEPE in dollars might plummet at any point if the project participants with the largest holdings decide to sell their tokens.
Also they caution that “the coin is completely useless and for entertainment purposes only” on the PEPE website, it was intended to grow to be the largest of its kind, surpassing well-known ones like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB).
Binance coin (BNB) Captures Negative Interest
Regulatory organizations in the US have shown interest in Binance coin (BNB). According to Bloomberg, the exchange will be the subject of yet another investigation.
According to Coinglass statistics, investors have been betting against the price of Binance coin (BNB) increasing. At the time of writing, the majority of exchanges had negative financing rates, indicating overall bearishness.
However, a closer examination of the graph revealed that the current negative financing rate was not a one-time occurrence; rather, it had been seen often during the preceding several days.
The transaction volume of Binance coin(BNB) has also reduced and is currently less than $1 billion. Additionally, Binance coin (BNB)’s price has decreased by more than 1%; at the time of writing, the token was worth roughly $321.
Yachtify (YCHT) Presale Is Live!
Investors will have the chance to generate passive income through investments in and ownership of fractional boat ownership through the marketplace known as Yachtify. Thus, in addition to the trading commissions, an investor who had a fractional stake in a boat with a 40% value would also be entitled to 40% of the rental revenue.
Private boat sales or rentals to high net worth individuals or yacht charter firms can bring in money for investors and lead to capital growth. This implies that if an investor invests 50% in the NFT, they will be eligible to receive 50% of the NFT’s profits.
Investors can have more trust in Yachtify knowing that the platform has been audited by SolidProof and liquidity will be guaranteed on an ongoing basis.
The YCHT currency is now in pre-sale stage one and is only worth $0.10. The Yachtify presale is being held because it will provide a fractional yacht ownership model, providing investors with a unique chance to engage in a maritime industry with several recession-proof revenue streams. This makes the market for private boats owned by the affluent and powerful accessible to every crypto enthusiast.
To learn more about Yachtify, visit;
Join Presale: https://buy.yachtify.market
Website: https://yachtify.market
Telegram: https://t.me/yachtify
Twitter: https://twitter.com/yachtify_market
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.