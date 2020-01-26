Binance Pledges $1.5 Million to Coronavirus Victims

The current issues in China leave no one untouched. Ever since the Coronavirus broke out, it has dominated media headlines all over the world.
With several dozen dead and thousands of people in quarantine, one has to wonder how this situation will evolve in the near future.
Binance Chips in for Coronavirus Victims
The affected regions clearly need financial aid, with Wuhan leading the charge.
It is during times like these that cryptocurrencies can make a meaningful impact.
Not only do they ensure money ends up in the right pockets, the companies in this industry will contribute as well.
The first major company to make a contribution is Binance.
Following the Coronavirus outbreak, the company pooled together 10 million RMB, or roughly $1.5 million.
The bigger problem now is handling all of the logistics associated with this relief effort.
A second company making a meaningful impact is Krypital.
The market firm capitalizing on blockchain technology is currently running a charity collection of sorts.
With this money, the firm will buy medical supplies to aid victims of the Coronavirus in Wuhan.
All of these efforts may only be a drop in the bucket, yet they also send a clear signal.
In times of need, the bitcoin and altcoin supporters will often rally to help those who are suffering.
Image(s): Shutterstock.com