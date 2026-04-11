Bhutan Has Sold Over 70% Of Its Bitcoin Holdings In The Last 18 Months

As it stands, the country, Bhutan has liquidated about 70% of its Bitcoin treasury during the past 1.5 years, according to on-chain statistics shared.
That’s not a small adjustment. That’s quite a drop, particularly for a sovereign holder.
Offloading 13k BTC To Just Under 4k BTC
If we look at the numbers, the drop is pretty clear.
In October 2024, for instance, Bhutan held approximately 13,000 BTC. Fast forward to today, and that number is down to approximately 3,954 BTC.
At current estimates, that remaining stash is valued at about $280.6 million.
Thus, in under two years the nation has slashed its Bitcoin holdings greatly.
And it didn’t all happen at once, it’s been a slow bleed over time.
$215 Million Plus Winged Out Just In 2026
This year’s selling has struck me as especially noticeable.
As reported, over $215.7 million worth of Bitcoin has already been transferred out in 2026 alone.
That is a considerable amount of, particularly when you factor in the total holdings that were left.
It also implies that the determination to cut back on exposure isn’t abating yet, not for now, anyway.
Recent moves such as moving around 250 BTC to new wallets have led to speculation that this is part of a more substantial repositioning move.
What Changes to Bhutan’s Mining Activity?
One issue standing out is what’s occurring on the mining side.
For a time, Bhutan was famous for leveraging its hydroelectric resources to host Bitcoin mining.
But recently, there has been little evidence that activity continued.
According to data, it has been more than a year since the country posted an inflow in mining in excess of $100 thousand.
That’s pretty rare given how busy it was.
This has fueled speculation that the country may have suspended, or even halted, all mining operations.
If that is the case, it adds an additional dimension to the narrative.
What Could Be Behind The Change
There is no single or confirmed explanation for the sell-off, but several theories are being circulated.
One explanation is a simpler portfolio adjustment.
Countries, like other large investors, periodically rebalance what they own according to market conditions, liquidity needs or broader economic forces.
Another angle is macro pressure.
With global interest rates still generally high and conditions in the markets evolving, some sovereign holders may want to limit exposure to volatile assets such as Bitcoin.
There’s also the theory that this is a long-term repositioning as opposed to short-term reaction.
Instead of an outright pullout, Bhutan may just be reducing its allocation.
Market Reactions And Speculation
When a sovereign entity begins dumping large amounts of Bitcoin, everyone seems to notice.
Some analysts see this sort of selling as a sign of caution, or even concern.
Others look at it differently.
There’s a school of thought that goes when smaller nations start to aggressively cut holdings, that can sometimes happen closer to market bottoms than tops.
The point being that these kinds of moves tend to follow prolonged uncertainty, not precede it.
That is certainly more a judgment than a clear signal.
Affecting the Bigger Picture of Bitcoin Narrative
While Bhutan is not among the largest holders of Bitcoin, it still appears to pack a punch in terms of its actions.
Sovereign involvement with crypto is still relatively rare, so every move is noticed.
Such a large sell-off can contribute to wider conversations regarding how governments perceive digital assets.
Are they long-term strategic holdings? Short-term experiments? Or something in between?
There’s no easy answer yet, and cases such as this one don’t help make it any simpler.
The slowdown in mining could have secondary effects
But if mining activity really has stopped, that could have a set of its own effects.
There may be little impact on a worldwide level since Bitcoin’s network spans so many territories.
Yet it does take one source of hash power out of the system.
But more so, it alters how Bhutan engages in the ecosystem.
Rather than actively mining Bitcoin, it operates as a more passive holder, or rather in this case, a seller.
A Strategic Positioning Rather Than An Exit
Taken together, this doesn’t at all read like a full-fledged withdrawal from crypto.
It feels more like a reset.
Despite the sell-off, Bhutan still has a considerable amount of Bitcoin.
But the scale is vastly different than before.
And the decline in mining suggests the country may be backing away from involvement, at least for now.
Still a Story in Progress
For now, the questions far outnumber the answers.
Why the selling sped up, whether mining will restart and what the long-term strategy is, all of that is unclear.
What is apparent, however, is that this represents one of the more consequential sovereign-level moves in crypto in recent memory.
And, depending on what comes next, it could influence how other nations think about Bitcoin as part of their reserves.
For now, it’s something the market will continue to keep an eye on.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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