Bhutan Government Quietly Sells Off Over $120 Million In Bitcoin This Year As Transfer Activity Starts Picking Up Again

The Government of Bhutan has been steadily reducing its Bitcoin holdings this year, and it’s happening a bit more quietly than you’d expect for numbers this size.
According to data from Arkham Intelligence, the country has already sold around $120 million worth of BTC, cutting its stash by roughly 1,700 BTC in the process.
It’s not the kind of move that shows up as one big headline transaction. Instead, it’s been happening gradually, almost in the background. And that slow pace seems intentional.
From what’s been shared, the first thing to note is that this isn’t a one-off event. It’s been ongoing for a while now, just executed in smaller pieces.
Bhutan just moved $8.5 Million of Bitcoin out of its main holding addresses.
This transfer went almost entirely to a fresh address with a separate address type from Bhutan’s holding addresses. pic.twitter.com/hFE7YEBDFF
— Arkham (@arkham) March 28, 2026
Sales Pattern Looks Steady Rather Than Aggressive
One thing that stands out is how Bhutan is handling the sales. They’re not dumping large amounts of Bitcoin at once. Instead, most of the transactions fall within the $5 million to $10 million range.
That kind of approach usually means one thing, they’re trying not to shake the market too much. Big sudden sales can cause reactions, but smaller, spaced-out ones tend to pass without much noise.
The funds from these sales don’t just sit somewhere either. They’re often routed through exchanges or handled by market makers like QCP Capital. That helps with smoother execution, especially when dealing with amounts like this.
So overall, it doesn’t look rushed. If anything, it feels planned out.
Recent Movement Suggests Things Might Be Speeding Up A Bit
Even though the pattern has been steady, recent activity shows a slight shift. Bhutan just moved another 123.7 BTC, which comes to about $8.5 million.
That alone isn’t unusual based on their past behavior, but the timing and frequency are starting to stand out more now. It feels like the movements are happening a bit closer together than before.
Another detail that caught attention is where the Bitcoin went. Almost all of it was sent to a fresh address, and not the usual type linked to their main holdings.
That kind of move doesn’t always mean something big is about to happen, but it usually means something is being prepared, maybe another sale, maybe internal reshuffling.
New Address Activity Adds A Bit Of Curiosity
The use of a new address type is one of those small details that analysts tend to watch closely. It doesn’t automatically mean anything suspicious, but it does raise questions.
Sometimes it’s just for better organization or security. Other times, it can be part of a process leading up to selling or redistributing funds.
In this case, paired with the ongoing sales pattern, it fits into the bigger picture of active management. Bhutan isn’t just holding Bitcoin passively, it’s clearly moving things around and making decisions along the way.
And again, the involvement of exchanges and trading firms suggests these movements are tied to actual market activity, not just storage changes.
Market Hasn’t Reacted Much So Far
Interestingly, despite all this selling, the market hasn’t really reacted in any dramatic way. That probably comes down to how controlled the process has been.
By breaking the total into smaller chunks, Bhutan avoids flooding the market with supply all at once. It’s a quieter strategy, but it works.
That said, $120 million is still $120 million. Even if it’s spread out, it’s not a small amount. If the pace increases further, people might start paying more attention.
For now though, it’s been more of a background story than a headline shock.
Still Not Clear If This Is A Bigger Shift Or Just Routine
The main question that’s still hanging is why Bhutan is doing this.
It could just be routine treasury management, taking profits, reallocating funds, or covering certain expenses. Governments do that all the time.
But at the same time, reducing holdings by 1,700 BTC isn’t exactly minor. So naturally, it raises the idea that there could be a bigger strategy behind it.
What’s clear for now is that it’s not happening randomly. The pattern is too consistent for that.
As Arkham Intelligence puts it, it’s basically a “steady distribution amid rising market activity.” And honestly, that description fits pretty well.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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