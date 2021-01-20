How to Pick the Best Website Hosting

Making your website is more important than ever, and choosing the best web hosting is a key component in every successful web page. Google’s Best Practices advise that your website should load in less than 3 seconds. The benefits of increasing website speed are improved user experience, increased conversation rates, and improved search ranking. A 9-second increase in page load time increases mobile bounce rate by 123%. There are many factors that contribute to website speed. Poorly coded plugins can significantly slow down your website, as well as overcrowded pages, shared hosting that allows other sites to consume resources, WordPress configuration, and external scripts.
Finding the right host is the key to a fast loading website. There are a variety of hosting options available, including shared hosting, virtual private sector, dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, and managed WordPress hosting. Each hosting type provides different benefits, and it’s essential to figure out what type of hosting is best for your site. For example, cloud hosting spreads resources across multiple servers, whereas shared hosting contains multiple websites that use shared server resources.
Making sure you know what you’re looking for is important. Managed hosting companies provide hardware and software setup, software configuration, hardware maintenance and replacement, software patching and updates, technical support, and monitoring. Every WordPress host should offer pre-installed WordPress, automatic nightly backups and updates, 24/7 security and tech support, and web servers built for hosting WordPress websites.
When finding the right host, the first step is to decide what hosting you need by making a list of the features your site requires. Next, compare the pricing and features supplied by the various hosting providers. Taking advantage of free trial periods can help you see what works best for your site. After you’ve done all of this, it’s time to pick your host and start building your website. Once you pick the right web host and configure your plugins and theme, you can test your site speed using some of the links provided at the bottom of the infographic. Choosing the right web host can make all the difference in your site’s success.