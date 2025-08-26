Best Crypto 2025: BlockDAG Hits $383M, Cardano, LINK, Doge

The Best 4 Cryptos to Buy in 2025: BlockDAG, Cardano, Chainlink, and Dogecoin
The excitement around the best crypto to hold in 2025 is climbing as the market gains new life. Many coins compete for attention, but only a few combine strong tech, user adoption, and loyal communities. These coins show progress not just through hype but through real developments, partnerships, and growth.
Four coins are shaping the discussion in 2025: BlockDAG, Cardano, Chainlink, and Dogecoin. Each offers unique advantages, ranging from advanced design to global recognition. For those looking at near-term energy and long-term promise, these projects remain front-runners in the conversation about the top crypto to watch in 2025.
1. BlockDAG: Over $383M Raised, Setting New Records
A project that is turning heads in 2025 as one of the strongest presales to date is BlockDAG (BDAG). The project has brought in more than $383 million, moving through 29 batches and selling over 25.4 billion BDAG coins. The current presale price is $0.0276, which marks a rise of 2,660% compared to Batch 1. Analysts expect BDAG to list at $0.05, with higher targets reaching $1 by 2027 and $5 by 2030. Early participants from the first batch are already enjoying huge paper gains, driving even more attention to the project.
The tech behind BlockDAG is built for speed and growth. Its mix of DAG and Proof-of-Work enables up to 15,000 transactions per second. It also supports Ethereum compatibility, allowing dApps to move easily onto the network. With more than 4,500 developers involved and over 300 dApps in progress, the platform is expanding fast. Mining is simple too, with options ranging from large ASIC rigs to the X1 mobile app, already used by 2.5 million people worldwide.
BlockDAG’s reach is growing with sports and brand partnerships. Deals include Inter Milan, the Seattle Seawolves, and the Seattle Orcas, with another major U.S. sponsor in the works. Confirmed exchange listings on MEXC, LBank, and BitMart add liquidity, while ongoing talks with Coinbase and Gemini bring more attention. Combining global exposure, advanced design, and strong demand, BlockDAG is setting the pace as the best crypto to buy in 2025.
2. Cardano: Building Strength for the Next Big Move
Cardano has stayed a favorite in crypto discussions, and its latest activity shows why. ADA recently rebounded from the $0.84 support zone as whales picked up more than 100 million ADA in one day. Now holding above $1, it is pressing against resistance levels, with possible climbs toward $1.30 and even $1.50 if buying continues.
Beyond price, Cardano’s roadmap for 2025 highlights ecosystem upgrades. These aim to improve use in DeFi, smart contracts, and larger blockchain projects. The Grayscale filing for a Cardano ETF has also given it more credibility, pulling in wider recognition. On top of this, Cardano is improving tools for its users, such as its updated Visualization Tool, which now has an interactive demo. This makes it easier for the community to engage with the network. With steady development, ETF talks, and strong whale activity, Cardano keeps its place among the best cryptos to buy in 2025.
3. Chainlink: Expanding Adoption with Real Data
Chainlink is gaining traction in 2025. Its price recently crossed $26, hitting a seven-month high. It has grown nearly 27% in one week and is holding inside an upward wedge pattern. Analysts believe a break above $30 could push it toward $40, while the downside floor sits near $25. On-chain activity supports this move, with over 9,800 daily active addresses and close to 3,000 new wallets added in a single day in mid-August.
Strategic updates are also driving its growth. Chainlink rolled out a token reserve to support the long term and launched Data Streams for U.S. stocks and ETFs. These tools connect traditional finance with blockchain. A major partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) added even more trust, bringing real-time FX and metals pricing on-chain. With these moves, Chainlink is stepping up from being a DeFi oracle to becoming a full-scale infrastructure. This makes it one of the most talked-about projects in 2025.
4. Dogecoin: The People’s Choice Still Going Strong
Dogecoin holds steady as one of the best-known coins in 2025. While it started as a meme, it has grown into a lasting name with strong community support and price activity tied to both cultural and market events. In late August, DOGE traded between $0.12 and $0.14. Charts show signs of possible growth if demand continues.
Dogecoin’s main strength lies in its ease of use. It works well for small payments, tipping, and fun use cases backed by its community. Whales have also been active, picking up DOGE during dips, which has helped keep its price stable. Regular mentions by influencers and its role as an entry coin for new users keep it in the spotlight. While it may not have the tech depth of others, its cultural power secures its role when discussing the best cryptos to buy this year.
Why BlockDAG Leads the Way in 2025
Choosing the best crypto to buy in 2025 means weighing energy, design, and long-term goals. BlockDAG has set new records with its presale, powerful network, and global presence. Cardano shows consistency with whale moves, ETF news, and ongoing updates. Chainlink is building bridges between finance and blockchain. Dogecoin remains the cultural coin with wide recognition.
Together, these four coins create a strong mix of momentum and future promise. With BlockDAG’s $383 million presale success, Cardano’s steady climb, Chainlink’s real-world reach, and Dogecoin’s loyal following, they stand out as leading choices. The year 2025 could be a turning point for all of them, and being early could mean major rewards ahead.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.