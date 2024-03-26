BEFE Coin Gains 45% as Investors Brace for Presale

Recently, 12 Bitcoin spot ETFs got approved on US financial markets. And now, the Japanese government is looking into liquid assets including cryptocurrencies and gold to add as a part of the portfolio diversification under Government Pension Investment ( GPI).
This suggests cryptocurrencies are getting wider acceptance in the Global hemisphere. Current market trends also reciprocate this sentiment as most stable coins and Meme coins have surged in the past month.
As per Forexlive, Bitcoin rose with a $69,000 surge re-establishing the bullish trend in the market. Along with these, Solana and Dogecoin also hold top ranks in terms of price surges. In regards to recently launched Meme coins, the Befe coin is rocking the market. Let us understand why Befe gained over 45% recently.
The NEED For BEFE
BEFE was launched in November 2023 as an alternative to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin and Miladi Coin. BEFE has become a sensation in just 4 months. Meme coins have always been in the category of pump and dump but it not only harnesses the humor aspect of memes but is also used as a reward for staking Bitgert. With its revolutionary no-pre sales and tax-free, it entered the market with a bang.
BEFE PRESALE Bonanza
Since its launch, BEFE has seen various ups and downs but is currently on its way to a bullish run even in a market struggling to hold support. As per Coinmarketcap, this coin has surged over 21% in just a month. As of press time, it is trading at $0.000606 and a 24-hour trading volume of over $697,276. BEFE is now pre-selling its BTC-based tokens for SOL-based tokens.
It has already conducted 4 pre-sales phases with a starting price of $ 0.01 in phase 1 which was launched on 23 March 2024 and was a huge success as it reached its soft capitalization value of $10,000 in less than half an hour. Currently, phase 5 is live with a hard capitalization price of $50,000 and a price of $0.075. Investors are highly optimistic about this and are buying BEFE in bulk.
BEFE on the Rise
It is a great time to invest in BEFE as the whole market is witnessing positive growth as BTC is also expected to reach ATH soon. And with the crazy pre-sales investments, Befe is expected to give over 7X returns by the end of 2024. However, it is important to be aware of the changing market scenario. Hence, DYOR before investing in any crypto-related asset.
To know more about BEFE, Visit https://befetoken.com
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.