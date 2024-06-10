BDAG Hits 1 on CoinSniper; Chainlink & PORTAL Prices Thrive

BlockDAG’s Price Skyrockets 1000%, Tops CoinSniper Amid Chainlink’s New Alliance; PORTAL Crypto Climbs
While Chainlink forges a pivotal partnership with Circle, boosting the DeFi landscape, and PORTAL cryptocurrency experiences a 15.96% price increase, BlockDAG has soared following its latest keynote earning $47 million in presale. Achieving a 1 ranking on CoinSniper, a crucial crypto platform that has spotlighted rising stars like Shiba Inu and Doge, BlockDAG’s X100 Miner is making waves for its speed, sustainability, profitability, and scalability.
Chainlink Collaborates with Circle to Elevate DeFi Platforms
Chainlink’s recent collaboration with Circle, creators of the EURC and USDC stablecoins, is set to enhance the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem significantly. This alliance is designed to unleash stablecoins’ potential for enterprises and bolster DeFi security. Developers now have the tools to build robust financial apps on Circle using Chainlink’s reliable services like Proof of Reserve and Data Feeds. However, LINK might see a price adjustment soon, presenting a potential “buy-the-dip” opportunity for savvy investors.
PORTAL’s Market Performance Sees Significant Uptick
Recently, the price of PORTAL has surged by 15.96%, now trading at $0.9589. This spike in value has also increased the crypto’s trading volume. Influential voice Old Man Crypto has encouraged patience among followers, suggesting more price increases could be on the horizon. Nevertheless, community insiders note that PORTAL needs to break past a $1.12 resistance level to sustain its upward trajectory.
BlockDAG Dominates CoinSniper Following Keynote 2 Release
Post its sensational Moon Keynote, BlockDAG has dominated the crypto scene, amassing an impressive $47 million across 17 presale batches. From a modest $0.001 in batch 1 to $0.011 in batch 17, BDAG has witnessed a historic 1000% surge in value.
This keynote, delivered straight from the moon, revealed critical updates including 45 groundbreaking development changes, the introduction of 10 new payment methods, the beta launch of the X1 Miner app, detailed roadmap enhancements, and the eagerly awaited Mainnet Launch.
Following this unprecedented presale success, BlockDAG clinched the 1 spot on CoinSniper, a key database where investors scout for high-potential cryptos. Achieving over 3,000 votes, BlockDAG has outshone other emerging cryptos on this influential platform.
Known as 2024’s premier crypto miner, BlockDAG’s X100 Miner merges top-tier ASIC technology with incredible efficiency and profitability. Capable of producing up to 2,000 BDAG coins daily with a 2 TH/s hash rate, this mining powerhouse enhances computational power for mining. Moreover, it supports mining for Kaspa and Bitcoin thanks to its SHA-256 algorithm, consumes minimal energy, and features advanced heat dissipation, appealing to environmentally conscious miners.
Concluding Insights
Amid PORTAL’s moderate price rise and Chainlink’s strategic partnership with Circle, BlockDAG’s stunning 1000% price surge post-Moon Keynote has drawn significant attention, including from major investors. With its ascent to the top of CoinSniper and predictions of rising from $0.011 to $1 by 2024, coupled with the capabilities of the X100 mining rig, BlockDAG is firmly establishing itself as a dominant force in the crypto market earning $47 million in presale, enticing both large-scale investors and eco-friendly miners alike.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.