Battle Of The Exchanges: Binance (BNB), Tradecurve (TCRV), and OKB (OKB)

Exchange tokens like Binance Coin (BNB), Tradecurve (TCRV), and OKB (OKB) dominate the market without stress because they are needed to complete transactions involving other tokens on different platforms. In this article, we’ll explore Binance Coin (BNB), Tradecurve (TCRV), and OKB (OKB) to see how well they are doing as utility tokens.
Binance News (BNB)
Binance Coin (BNB), the native token of the number one crypto exchange in the world, is used for transaction fees and to qualify to receive tokens of new projects launched on the exchange. Also, Binance Coin (BNB) is used to run the Binance Smart Chain and other blockchains in the ecosystem. Additionally, several merchants across the globe accept Binance Coin (BNB) as payment for goods and services.
The Binance Coin (BNB) has shown very strong potential lately, increasing by 5.3% in the past fourteen days. Some analysts predict that Binance Coin (BNB) will continue to rise and may reach a high of $353.98 before the end of April 2023. If this happens, anyone that buys the coin now will gain by about 20%.
OKB Crypto Price Prediction
OKB (OKB) is also native to one of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges. OKB (OKB) enables users to access the special features of the OKX crypto exchange. OKB (OKB) is used to calculate and pay fees while trading a variety of coin pairs on the platform. Also, it grants users access to voting and governance.
OKB (OKB) is trading at $45.31 as of the time of writing. Data on CoinGecko reveals that OKB (OKB) has increased by 10.6% in the last fourteen days and by 8.2% over the last month. Based on the technical analysis report found on Changelly, this token may increase by over 60% before the year is over.
Tradecurve 88x Price Surge Incoming
Unlike the older coins mentioned above, Tradecurve.io is a new crypto project and it comes with exciting features. They plan to launch an exchange which is hybrid and non-custodial, allowing users to trade a variety of assets such as crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities.
Also, users do not need to complete KYC to enjoy the special features of the exchange including high leverage, AI trading systems, a decentralized wallet, excellent customer support, deposit bonuses and level-up perks.
The protocol protects users from high fees, lack of transparency through its planned implementation of Proof of Reserves (PoR) and other problems common with existing crypto exchanges.
The Tradecurve (TCRV) token is native to the exchange and serves similar purposes as Binance Coin (BNB) and OKB (OKB).Because of its unique model, experts have identified $TCRV as the next gem coin, predicting a 50x increase during presale and a 88x gain upon launch. Join the presale now in order not to miss out.
