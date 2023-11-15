$AVAX Surges on Coinbase Perpetual Listing, Targets Further $20 Milestone

Lately, AVAX has notably risen as one of the standout performers among top rated altcoins. This is as it signals a bullish reversal from its $8.6 mark. The cryptocurrency’s impressive direction is approaching the $20 mark, displaying a substantial 100 percent rise in the last 30 days. Also, with an additional 10% increase in the past 24 hours.
Coinbase AVAX Perpetual Listing And Expectations
Notably, the main cause of this new surge is ascribed to the crucial declaration from Coinbase. Which is one of the main top cryptocurrency exchanges. So, on November 14th, Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced pronounced their support for Avalanche (AVAX) perpetual futures contracts. This is through the opening of AVAX-PERP markets, which is scheduled to begin around 4 pm UTC on November 14, 2023. This is done due to the need to meet liquidity conditions.
@CoinbaseIntExch will add support for Solana and Avalanche perpetual futures contracts on Coinbase International Exchange & Coinbase Advanced. The opening of our SOL-PERP and AVAX-PERP markets will begin on or around 4pm UTC on 14 November 2023, if liquidity conditions are met. pic.twitter.com/D2QTV9k9Qe
— Coinbase International Exchange 🛡️ (@CoinbaseIntExch) November 12, 2023
Of course, the market response to this listing has been significant, with AVAX enthusiasts expecting a continued vertical run. The general optimism in the market, energized by the Bitcoin Spot ETF dynamics, has also contributed to AVAX’s bullish run. Of course, elevating the prospects of a leap forward over the $20 milestone price mark.
AVAX Positions For The Next Price Milestone Increase
Furthermore, as indicated by price action data, a sustained bull run beyond $20 for AVAX is considered very possible. This is because of the underlying positive sentiment surrounding the cryptocurrency at the moment. As of the latest update, AVAX is trading at $18.8, joined by an eminent 16% rise in trading volume in recent hours.
To conclude, if AVAX continues with this bullish energy, together with the Coinbase perpetual listing, it will solidify AVAX’s position among the top-performing altcoins to watch.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
