Avalanche Launches Payments Collective With Franklin Templeton And 25 Others

Avalanche has launched the Avalanche Payments Collective, bringing together 28 organizations spanning nearly every layer of the global payments stack.
Founding participants include Franklin Templeton, VanEck, Anchorage Digital, Paxos, Agora, Ethena, Rain, Axiym, and Tassat, alongside other companies working across stablecoins, settlement, treasury infrastructure, custody, and foreign exchange.
This isn’t a small announcement dressed up to sound bigger than it is. The Collective covers payment flows reaching across 150+ countries, 96 currencies, and roughly 22 billion payout endpoints, numbers that put this initiative on a genuinely global scale rather than a regional pilot or niche product launch. For an industry that’s spent years talking about blockchain replacing slow, fragmented payment rails, this is one of the more concrete attempts to actually build that replacement with institutional names already at the table.
What makes this launch notable isn’t just who showed up. It’s the range of what they each bring. A traditional asset manager, a regulated custodian, a stablecoin issuer, and a treasury infrastructure provider don’t usually end up in the same room working toward the same goal. Avalanche just put all of them in one.
Why Avalanche Built This Collective Now
The reasoning behind the launch comes down to a problem that’s been obvious in payments for a long time: speed alone doesn’t solve global money movement. Avalanche’s own framing of the initiative makes that point directly, the future of payments requires more than faster transactions. Moving money across borders means dealing with liquidity, settlement, compliance, treasury management, custody, foreign exchange, and local payment networks, and all of those pieces have to work together, not just exist independently.
That’s a harder problem than most people give it credit for. A stablecoin can settle in seconds, but if the compliance layer on one end of a transaction doesn’t talk to the custody layer on the other end, the speed advantage doesn’t matter much in practice. Money still gets stuck, still needs manual intervention, still runs into the same friction points that have made cross-border payments slow and expensive for decades.
Over the past several years, Avalanche has been quietly building toward exactly this kind of ecosystem without putting a formal name on it.
Companies across stablecoins, settlement, and treasury infrastructure have been building on the network individually, and what the Collective does now is take all of that scattered activity and give it a shared identity, and presumably, a shared roadmap going forward.
The list of founding participants reads like a cross-section of traditional finance meeting crypto-native infrastructure, and that mix is intentional.
Franklin Templeton and VanEck represent established asset management, firms that already manage enormous pools of institutional capital and have spent the last few years building out tokenized fund products.
Anchorage Digital and Paxos bring custody and stablecoin infrastructure that institutions actually trust at scale, the kind of regulated, audited infrastructure that large financial players require before they’ll move meaningful volume on-chain.
Agora and Ethena add further stablecoin and settlement capacity, while Rain, Axiym, and Tassat round out the group with capabilities spanning card issuance, business payments, and additional settlement infrastructure.
Each of these companies operates in a fairly narrow lane on its own. What the Collective does is stitch those lanes together, custody talks to settlement, settlement talks to treasury infrastructure, treasury infrastructure talks to foreign exchange, all running through Avalanche rather than through separate, disconnected systems that each member would otherwise have to integrate with individually.
The Scale Behind The Numbers
The figures attached to this launch are worth sitting with for a moment, because they’re large enough to sound exaggerated until you consider what they’re actually describing. Payment flows across 150+ countries and 96 currencies isn’t a claim about potential reach, it’s a claim about existing infrastructure that founding members already operate, infrastructure that’s now being connected through Avalanche rather than built from scratch.
The 22 billion payout endpoints figure is the most striking number in the announcement, and it gives a sense of just how far this kind of infrastructure reaches once you account for everything from individual bank accounts to mobile wallets to card networks across nearly a hundred currencies. That’s not a number tied to crypto adoption curves or speculative growth projections, it’s a number tied to existing global payment infrastructure that founding members already touch through their regular business operations.
What changes with the Collective isn’t necessarily the existence of that infrastructure, it’s the attempt to route an increasing share of it through a shared on-chain layer where settlement, compliance, and liquidity can move together instead of through separate systems that don’t naturally talk to each other.
How This Differs From Typical Crypto Payment Plays
Plenty of blockchain projects have claimed to be building the future of payments, and most of those claims haven’t amounted to much beyond marketing language.
What separates this announcement is the seniority and regulatory standing of the names attached to it. Franklin Templeton and VanEck aren’t crypto-native startups looking for a narrative, they’re firms with decades of institutional trust and regulatory scrutiny behind them, and their willingness to integrate directly into Avalanche’s ecosystem carries weight that a smaller, less established participant list wouldn’t.
Anchorage Digital’s involvement matters for similar reasons. As one of the few federally chartered digital asset banks in the US, its presence signals that custody for this kind of payments infrastructure isn’t being handled by an unregulated intermediary. It’s running through an institution that already meets the regulatory bar traditional finance expects.
That detail alone separates this Collective from a lot of earlier attempts at blockchain-based payment rails that struggled to get past the trust and compliance hurdle.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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