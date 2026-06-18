ASTER Whale Reopens 5x Long Days After Getting Fully Liquidated On The Same Token

A wallet tracked as 0x5f91 just opened a fresh 5x leveraged long on ASTER, putting 3.86 million tokens worth roughly $2.61 million back on the line.
The move comes only days after the same wallet got fully wiped out on a previous long position, a loss that cost the trader $530,600 when the market pulled back hard and triggered liquidation.
This is the kind of pattern that draws attention fast in crypto trading circles, a whale getting liquidated on a leveraged position and then turning around to open another leveraged position on the exact same asset, in the same direction, within a short window. Whether it’s conviction or desperation depends entirely on what happens next, and right now nobody watching this wallet knows which one it is.
The timing isn’t random either. Both trades sit right alongside Aster’s recent tokenomics overhaul, which dramatically increased the platform’s buyback and burn mechanics. That update appears to have triggered exactly the kind of price action that pulls aggressive traders in, and in this case, burned one of them badly before pulling them right back in a second time.
What Happened With The First Long Position
The original trade was sizable by any standard. Wallet 0x5f91 opened a long position covering 5.33 million $ASTER tokens, worth approximately $3.97 million at the time of entry. That’s not a casual bet, that’s a position built on real conviction that $ASTER was about to move higher, likely tied to optimism around Aster’s tokenomics announcement and the deflationary mechanics it introduced.
For a while, that conviction looked reasonable. $ASTER had been climbing on the back of the buyback news, and leveraged longs tend to look smart right up until the moment they don’t. The pullback, when it came, came sharply enough to wipe the position out entirely. Full liquidation on a position that size isn’t a minor dent, it’s a complete loss of the collateral backing the trade.
The final number on that first loss was $530,600. That’s the kind of figure that would push most traders to step back, reassess, maybe wait for clearer confirmation before touching the same asset again. This particular wallet didn’t do that.
The Second Long Comes In Faster
Rather than sitting on the sidelines, 0x5f91 went straight back in. The new position is a 5x leveraged long on 3.86 million $ASTER, valued at roughly $2.61 million.
It’s a smaller bet than the first one in absolute dollar terms, but the leverage and direction are identical, a bet that $ASTER moves up from here, amplified five times over.
What makes this re-entry notable isn’t just the speed of it, it’s the lack of any visible change in approach. Same leverage multiple, same asset, same directional bet that just failed catastrophically days earlier.
Traders who get liquidated and come right back with the same structure are either extremely confident in a specific catalyst, or they’re chasing a loss, trying to make back what got wiped out by doubling down on the same thesis that caused the problem in the first place.
There’s no way to know from the trade data alone which one this is. What’s visible is the pattern, and the pattern alone is enough to make this wallet worth watching closely over the next few days.
Why The Tokenomics Update Is Driving This Behavior
None of this happens in a vacuum. Aster recently rolled out a significant update to its tokenomics, increasing its $ASTER buyback and burn rate substantially and committing 99% of daily platform fees to automated buybacks.
Every token bought back gets matched 1:1 by a burn from reserves, a mechanism designed to push $ASTER’s total supply down meaningfully over time.
That kind of announcement tends to generate exactly the price volatility seen here. Deflationary mechanics create a bullish narrative, traders pile in expecting upward pressure, and price often does move in that direction initially.
But mechanics that play out over weeks and months don’t always align with price action that traders are betting on over hours and days, and that mismatch is precisely where leveraged longs get punished when the market doesn’t move on the timeline a trader expected.
The first liquidation likely happened because the immediate price reaction didn’t hold steady long enough to support a 5x leveraged position through the pullback.
The second long suggests this particular trader still believes in the underlying thesis, the buyback mechanism eventually pushing $ASTER higher, even after getting punished for betting on the timing of that exact same thesis once already.
What This Says About Leveraged Trading Around Token News
This whole sequence is a useful case study in how leverage interacts with news-driven price moves. A 5x long isn’t an extreme degree of leverage by crypto standards, plenty of traders run higher multiples, but it’s enough to turn a moderate pullback into a full liquidation if the position isn’t sized with that volatility in mind. $3.97 million in exposure on the first trade meant the margin for error was thin from the start.
What’s striking here is the speed of the turnaround. Getting fully liquidated and then opening a new position of comparable size within what appears to be a short window suggests either substantial remaining capital or a high tolerance for risk that most traders don’t carry. Either way, it’s not the behavior of someone treating the first loss as a signal to slow down.
Markets reward conviction sometimes and punish it other times, and there’s no way to predict in advance which outcome this second trade lands on. What’s certain is that 0x5f91 is now exposed again, leveraged again, on the same asset that just cost them over half a million dollars.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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