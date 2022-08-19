Are Private Car Services Worth It?

Business owners and executives sometimes consider private car services for their transportation needs. There are some clear and intuitive benefits, including a more professional image – and time to work while you’re traveling.
The question is, is a private car service worth the price?
The Benefits of a Private Car Service
Let’s look at some of the benefits of hiring a private car service:
- Prompt arrival. With a professional chauffeur on your side, you can almost guarantee prompt arrival at your destination. Your driver will be intimately familiar with traffic patterns in the area and potential routes to take. They’ll show up on time, whenever you’re ready to leave, and they’ll choose the most optimal route to get to your destination. They understand the importance of arriving punctually and will do everything they can to ensure they get there in an appropriate amount of time.
- A powerful image. Showing up with a private car service will do wonders for your public image. Your clients will see you arrive in a professional vehicle with a professional driver, setting the tone for your interactions in the future. This is especially important if you’re in a sales role or if you’re negotiating important partnerships since perceptions of your professionalism may dictate or influence how your meetings unfold.
- Convenient, reliable transportation. Above all, private car services offer convenient, reliable transportation. You don’t have to rely on public transportation. You don’t have to buy or manage your own car. You don’t have to waste time and energy driving or dealing with traffic. Instead, you get to sit in the back seat comfortably and enjoy the ride.
- Productive time. In line with this, riding in the back of a private car provides you with some extra productive time you can use however you see fit. Instead of focusing on the road as a driver, you get to be a passenger, which means you’ll have time to catch up on emails, attend virtual meetings, or even knock out a few important side tasks. If you’re only traveling across the city, this may not seem like much, but the time adds up; over the course of your arrangement, you could end up with dozens or even hundreds of hours of extra working time that would have otherwise been wasted.
- Consistency and predictability. Many professionals love the idea of a private car service because of its consistency and predictability. You know exactly when the car is going to arrive, how it’s going to drive, and when it’s going to get to your destination.
- Stress relief. Chronic stress isn’t good for you or your business. And as almost any salesperson or entrepreneur can attest, traveling is stressful when you aren’t adequately supported. Hiring a reliable private car service greatly reduces your stress, helping you stave off some of the worst aspects of chronic stress in your career.
The Cost Factor
We’ve seen the benefits, and they’re quite impressive. But what about the costs?
Instinctively, most people believe that a private car service is ridiculously expensive. It’s seen as a luxury item for businesspeople, so it’s easy to see why they’ve come to that conclusion. But in reality, rates are extremely reasonable – and probably much cheaper than you think. There are some private car services that offer extra luxuries and amenities for proportionately higher prices, but if you know where to look, you can find a great deal. Shop around before deciding which private car service is best for you and your business.
Also, you should consider the total costs of car ownership and managing transportation as a business. A private car service will cost you money, but so will buying and maintaining your own car. You’ll need to make car payments, pay for gas, pay for insurance, and potentially reimburse employees for expenses they encounter when driving the car. If you add up all these expenses, you’ll find that a private car service really isn’t that much more.
Is It Worth It?
So is a private car service worth it? It’s hard to make a blanket statement here since every business will have different priorities and a different budget. But we know that a private car service is less expensive than most people think, it’s extremely beneficial in multiple ways, and there are many private car service options to choose from.
With all those factors in mind, we can definitively say that private car services are worth the money for many, if not most businesses. It all depends on what you’re trying to achieve, how much you’re willing to spend, and how much you stand to benefit from the service.