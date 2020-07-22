Are Digital Assets and Blockchain Technology the Best Investment You Could Make in 2020?

Blockchain is one of the most innovative technologies in modern times. This relatively new tech is already disrupting many industries, from logistics to manufacturing, finance, and more. This technology can replace old infrastructures with more cost-effective, transparent, secure, and reliable infrastructures. Through the use of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) companies can now record in almost real-time diverse processes, keeping data stored in an unalterable ledger that is both transparent and secure to all participants in the network.
While the internet allowed for the digitization and global sharing of information which has fundamentally changed the world, Blockchains by contrast allow for the digitization and global transfer of assets without intermediaries. Blockchain technology therefor provides a solution for almost every industry in existence, capable of lowering fees and improving efficiency across the supply chain. The numerous advantages of this technology has attracted tremendous interest from businesses, which are now investing in blockchain-based solutions to enhance their systems. Almost ten years has passed since the first blockchain was invented, and many blockchains have undergone extensive development and refinement, offering viable solutions to diverse industries across the globe.
According to a recent survey by Deloitte, the blockchain hype has passed and companies remain interested in this technology. Companies are now focusing on developing real and pragmatic solutions for their businesses. In 2020, the prevailing question among executives is no longer, “Will the technology work?” but rather, “How can we make this technology work for us?” With this notion in mind, the global blockchain market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 39.7 billion by 2025, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 67.3% during the forecast period.
Expertise is Paramount when Assessing Digital Assets
Blockchain technology represents an amazing investment opportunity for investors that wish to further diversify their portfolio and unlike the internet, it is possible to gain direct exposure to a specific blockchain technology by acquiring its underlying token. However, expertise is paramount when navigating the vast universe of Digital Assets. With blockchain technologies being relatively new, they require a deep understanding of their inner workings in order to fully understand why certain blockchains and their respective tokens may eventually have tremendous future value compared to others. This technical knowledge can be advantageous when navigating the complex blockchain industry. Luckily for many, there are firms, such as publicly traded BTCS, that are solely dedicated to digital assets and blockchain technology which provide indirect exposure to the industry.
BTCS has shown great growth during 2020 and it is one of the first U.S. publicly traded companies focused on digital assets and blockchain technologies. BTCS has been expanding its operations acquiring additional digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of digital assets that are not securities, such as Bitcoin and Ether. BTCS expanded its digital asset holdings to more than $1 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 285% from the prior quarter. BTCS plans to continue to grow its current portfolio with the addition of other digital assets as it adopts a carefully measured approach to its diversification plans.
Additionally, BTCS is also developing its own digital asset data analytics platform aimed at providing crucial information to users, enabling the tracking of multiple digital asset exchanges and wallets to aggregate portfolio holdings into a single platform to view and analyze performance, risk metrics, and potential tax implications.
Blockchain technology is expected to play a massive role in the tech industry in the coming years. This has already been seen in 2019, with major companies adopting this technology at some level. That’s why BTCS plans to leverage its over six years of industry experience to offer investors the opportunity to obtain indirect exposure to digital assets.
