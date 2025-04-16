Aptos Makes Bold Moves in Japan and Beyond as Ecosystem Activity Surges

The Aptos blockchain maintains its momentum in many sectors. Week 2 of April brought with it a handful of new partnerships, a couple of new games, and a few milestones in user growth.
And you know what? Aptos is on my radar. I look through the appointments it makes and the people it hires. Because a lot of what App-to-S has been doing in the past appears to be setting it up for what it wants to do now and in the future. It looks to me like it is trying to be a major player across Web3 infrastructure and consumer-facing blockchain applications, particularly in the rapidly evolving Asian markets.
Aptos does not confine its activities to just being scalable. Its operations—like those of many new blockchain undertakings—are not limited to just powering the next series of digital platforms. Powering the Japan World Expo, for instance, will not be the first occasion when Aptos supports digital experiences accessible to a broad audience. The ease with which its blockchain can be integrated into the next generation of DeFi platforms, digital gaming worlds, and other non-expo public-facing projects proves its suitability for those experiences. Powering digital platforms doesn’t confer power to the platform. That confers power to us.
Aptos Powers the Digital Wallet Experience for Expo 2025 Japan
The big news this past week went to Aptos, which announced it will build out the official digital wallet infrastructure for Expo 2025, set to happen in Osaka, Japan. Working in tandem with blockchain firm HashPort, Aptos is developing an NFT and Web3-friendly digital wallet that will allow a few million visitors to the expo to interact with its many digital features (we’re guessing interacting with the digital stuff will likely be a fair bit easier than, say, running up and down the stairs of the National Stadium in Tokyo).
This partnership puts Aptos at the center of one of the best-known international events in the world today, showing how inelegant and clumsy blockchain still can be to people and businesses unequipped for crypto.
Even if half the artists or nobility present at the event knew what a blockchain was, it wouldn’t count for much to be doing something so accessible, only to gloat later while peering at the selfies in an event program, fact-checking with the half-hearted rundown in this blog post.
The integration also marks a major step toward Web3 adoption in Japan, a country celebrated for its tech-savvy ways and innovative spirit. By embedding Aptos into the experience of millions of Expo attendees, the protocol gets to strut its stuff—and, by extension, gain both visibility and credibility—on a pretty big stage.
Strategic Investments and Ecosystem Expansion
Aptos Labs and OKX Ventures announced that they have made a strategic investment in Hyperion. Hyperion is a new DeFi platform built natively on the Aptos network. The platform is designed to provide decentralized finance products with advanced capabilities that can reach a global audience. With a focus on speed and scalability, Hyperion aims to be a one-stop shop for DeFi.
This signals yet another growth spurt for Aptos’ DeFi footprint. It shows that the network seems to be getting ready to rub elbows with not just Ethereum but also Solana and some other heavyweights in the business of offering complex, high-volume, financially focused applications.
In other parts of the ecosystem, Aptos officially welcomed Universal Health Token (UHT) to its network. UHT is a work in progress trying to use blockchain solutions to address global public health problems. It is, to the best of my knowledge, the only project trying to do this. Aptos now has UHT on its network as both a socially impactful and a technologically interesting Proposition.
Gaming and User Growth Break New Ground
This week, the gaming sector also saw some substantial activity in the Aptos ecosystem. Public testing began for “Warfront Assault,” a AAA PvP title developed by Convival Studios. Built on Aptos, the game promises high-performance, on-chain gameplay mechanics that blend traditional gaming quality with blockchain ownership and asset utility.
At the same time, the Emojicoin Arena had its official launch, aiming to attract a more laid-back, meme-loving crowd. This way, the Aptos ecosystem not only targets high-end gamers but also offers low-stakes and fun Web3 gaming experiences. This is a move any savvy gaming studio would make—a dual attack across the gaming demographic spectrum.
Amnis Finance, on the DeFi side, is continuing to make waves, and early April user stats confirm as much—over 85,200 Monthly Active Users. This is the protocol’s growth underscoring something we already knew: Aptos is not just some obscure blockchain, but an increasingly popular and viable platform for not just scalable, but also sufficiently user-friendly financial dApps.
The significant rise in user activity is clearly evident from these product launches and ecosystem adds. In just the first quarter of 2025, the Aptos network saw its number of active wallets vault upward by 181%. Total wallets now exceed an impressive 71 million. Beyond simple user acquisition, this rapid growth path reflects significant engagement and transaction volume upticks across multiple sectors.
Looking Ahead
Aptos is now an ecosystem of enterprise applications, cutting-edge games, decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, and large-scale global events. Its foundation promises sustained growth. What we see in Aptos, therefore, is not inventions or breakthroughs per se. It is the ecosystem coming together, a coming out party for Aptos. Its technical imperatives—fast finality, scalability, low transaction costs—are being matched, both in strategic partnerships and in cultural vibes, with a coming together of the Aptos narrative.
While many networks are experiencing growing pains or worse, Aptos is moving into a comfortable position—and that’s A, for Aptos, not Amazon, B, not Binance, C, for crypto. Aptos is significantly and reliably growing in both the speed and functionality departments within the overall blockchain architecture of Web3.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!